Light rain showers expected in National Capital

Overcast sky on Wednesday kept the hope of rainfall high in the national Capital. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) will receive few spells of rain or thundershowers on Wednesday night, indicating pleasant weather for the next few days.

Despite a cloud cover throughout the day, the weather remained sultry because of high level of humidity. Humidity in the morning was 77 per cent and in the evening, it was 68 per cent. On the other hand, the maximum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory was 36.7 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal. Minimum temperature settled at two notches above season's average at 29.6 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum of 39.1°C and Palam Observatory 40.6°C.

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky with rain till Friday in the national Capital. The mercury will oscillate between 33 to 32 degrees Celsius following the rain spell. The heat conditions will rise over the weekend as the sky will remain generally cloudy with light rain. The temperature will rise to 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhiites, meanwhile, are waiting for the rain god to show some mercy. "This weather has become unbearable. It is like living in a furnace. I wonder if it will rain at all. It is already mid-July and all we see is a cloudy sky for the whole day. We just hope now that monsoon knocks our doors as well," said Rohini Mehta, a resident of Kalkaji.