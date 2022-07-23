Delhi Excise Policy: LG takes note of 'lapses', seeks report from Chief Secretary

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena

LG VK Saxena has ordered the chief secretary to submit a report on the role of officials and civil servants in the "illegal" formulation, amendment and implementation of Delhi's Excise Tax Directive 2021-22, official sources said on Saturday.

A CBI investigation into the alleged rules violations and procedural errors linked to the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy 2021–22 has already been recommended by Saxena.

The recommendation of CBI probe by the LG was based on a report of the Chief Secretary.

The LG has asked the Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report about the role played by officers and civil servants in the entire matter, the source said.

“Taking serious note of the gross violations and deliberate lapses in the formulation, amendment and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, the LG has asked the Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report about the role played by officers and civil servants in the entire matter,” a source said.

The LG has also said appropriate action in accordance with law will be taken against such officers under whose watch the violations and lapses took place once the report is submitted and examined, the sources said.

It was the duty of the officers to highlight, flag and bring to the notice of the chief secretary or the competent authority concerned about the irregularities taking place under their watch, they added.

The sources claimed that according to the records available so far, it is more than evident that certain officers facilitated decisions that were in complete violation of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, 1991, the Transaction of Business Rules, 1993, the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is the minister in-charge of the Delhi government's excise department.