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Legal trouble for Parvesh Verma? Delhi Police acts after Tilak Nagar incident

In the case related to Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma slapping a youth in Tilak Nagar on Sunday during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar, Delhi Police has taken legal action against Parvesh Verma.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 28, 2026, 10:18 PM IST

Legal trouble for Parvesh Verma? Delhi Police acts after Tilak Nagar incident
Delhi Police takes action against Parvesh Verma. (Pic Credits: Instagram/parveshsahibsingh)
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Delhi Police has taken legal action against Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma after a complaint by Saheb Singh over the alleged slapping incident during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar. A non-cognizable report (NCR) was registered under Section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the complaint of Saheb Singh, who has claimed to be an associate of Jarnail Singh.

Apart from this, Delhi Police have also registered a first information report (FIR) against Aam Aadmi Party's Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh.

The person who was slapped by the Delhi Minister has been identified as Saheb Singh, who also handles the social media accounts of Jarnail Singh. He alleged that Parvesh Verma snatched his phone when he was recording a video showing the poor condition of the newly constructed road.

''We had come here for an inspection after Parvesh Verma called the MLA and asked him to show where the road was damaged. His security personnel held my hand and grabbed me by the neck, trying to press it, and pulled me away. Three-four BJP workers were also with him. They also misbehaved with me, raised their hands at me and threatened to kill me,'' Saheb told PTI.

Earlier today, Parvesh Verma shared a video message questioning AAP national convener and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for showing support to 'goons' and 'extortionists'. ''The boy who spoiled our public meeting yesterday, spoiled our round, he is not a resident of Delhi, he uses a Dubai mobile number, and he works for you for extortion of money from all the government employees who are working in Delhi. So tomorrow Kejriwal ji is coming on that same road to support his goons whom he has let loose in Delhi for extortion.''

What is an NCR and how is it different from an FIR?

An NCR is a police record made when a complaint involves a non-cognisable offence. It is quite different from an FIR, as in an NCR, police generally cannot begin an investigation or make an arrest in a case without permission from a magistrate.

On the other hand, an FIR is registered for a cognisable offence and allows police to start an investigation without prior permission.

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