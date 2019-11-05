Lawyers, police should work in complete harmony, imperative to restore trust between two: Delhi LG Anil Baijal

The LG was briefed about the situation by Special CP (Intelligence) and the orders of Hon’ble High Court in the matter. Special CP also apprised that a clarificatory application is already being filed in the matter.

As the Delhi's policemen staged a protest outside the headquarters in the national capital, Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal was briefed about the situation by Special CP (Intelligence) and the orders of Delhi High Court in the matter.

Baijal observed that advocates and police are important pillars of the criminal justice system who should work in complete harmony. He also noted that in the wake of the recent unfortunate incident, it is imperative to restore the trust between the two and also to ensure that justice is done impartially in the entire matter.

The LG also directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that the best possible medical treatment is provided to the injured advocates as per the court order of Hon’ble HC. He also directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure that the police officers injured are also provided best medical treatment free of cost and advised that senior officers should visit the injured policemen to boost their morale and comfort their families. He further added that suitable ex-gratia compensation should be given to the injured officers of Delhi Police as well.

Baijal also appealed to all concerned to maintain harmony and law and order. He also advised the senior officers to assure the police personnel that no injustice shall be allowed to be done to any member of the force.

At least a thousand policemen had gathered outside the police headquarters since morning to stage a protest against the assault on them during the clashes that broke between police personnel and lawyers in the Tis Hazari court on November 2, where several officials on both sides were injured.

The protestors demanded the revocation of licenses of lawyers who assaulted the police officers and workers and cancellation of transfers of the officers involved in the Tis Hazari clash. They also demanded the creation of a police association, better treatment to injured policemen, reinstatement of suspended police personnel, and strict action against the lawyers, among other demands.

In the evening, Special Commissioner of Police Delhi, Satish Golcha, had urged the cops to call off the protest. "I request all of you to please return to your duty points," he had said.

He had also assured that all the policemen who were injured in the clash will be given a compensation of Rs 25,000 by Delhi Police.