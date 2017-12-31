Lajpat Nagar flyover to be shut till Jan 14

Days after cracks appeared on the busy Lajpat Nagar flyover, the route will be shut in parts till January 14. The Public Works Department will undertake the repair work in two phases.

In the first phase, a carriageway from the Ashram Chowk to Moolchand will remain shut between January 1 and 14. In the second phase, the carriageway from Moolchand to Ashram will be shut during the same period.

According to traffic officials, in the first phase, due to the closure of the carriageway from Ashram to Moolchand, the traffic bound to go towards the Moolchand Hospital using the Lajpat Nagar flyover will be diverted to take the adjoining road beneath the flyover.

Officials, however, warned that the commuters will have to face congestion due to traffic spilling on the adjoining slip road, till the repair work is completed.

In order to avoid traffic snarls on this stretch, commuters are advised to take alternative routes, including Mathura Road, Ashram Chowk, Ring Road, Moolchand flyover/Lodhi Road, and Bhishm Pitamah Marg while commuting from south Delhi to central Delhi, and vice-versa.

Meanwhile, commuters coming from Noida from the DND flyway may take the Barapulla elevated road to reach south Delhi or New Delhi and vice versa.

Also, officials suggested that motorists and road users must plan their journey in advance to avoid long delays.

A huge gap appeared between two girders on Ashram-Lajpat Nagar flyover on the busy Ring Road linking south Delhi to Noida. The cracks appeared for the second time this year and the flyover was shut for repair earlier as well.

"I use the flyover to commute daily. The government has neglected this issue time and again. Only when some tragedy happens, the authorities wake up to fix such large loopholes in the system," said Ajay Tyagi, a daily commuter.

"The gaps are life-threatening, in particular for those riding two-wheelers. The stretch witnesses heavy traffic throughout the day because of Lajpat Nagar and Nehru Place being major shopping and commercial centres," another commuter said.