L-G Anil Baijal inspects beautification of spaces under flyovers, redevelopment of markets

During the visit, Baijal inaugurated the beautification work at Keshav Chowk flyover, Shahdara and inspected the re-development of the market at Road Number 64, F-Pocket, GTB Enclave.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal inspected beautification of spaces under flyovers and re-development of markets operating under the jurisdiction of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Saturday.

During the visit, Baijal inaugurated the beautification work at Keshav Chowk flyover, Shahdara and inspected the re-development of the market at Road Number 64, F-Pocket, GTB Enclave. "The L-G appreciated the work done by the EDMC and also suggested the civic body to outsource the maintenance of beautification work of flyovers," said a statement issued by the L-G House.

Baijal was also informed about the art painting and the ladies toilet constructed by the corporation locality. "The L-G also heard the grievances of the citizens and directed concerned departments for their redressal," the statement said. Besides, he inaugurated a public toilet in Shreshtra Vihar and inspected a local market with around 150 shops.

The beautification of areas under flyovers was first done by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. Afterward, the LG had directed the EDMC to beautify the spaces under flyovers falling under its jurisdiction.