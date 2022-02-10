Know when Delhi and North India will get rid of extreme cold

Due to the effects of climate change, India has been witnessing extreme weather events - from heavy rainfall leading to floods to summers causing heatwaves. And now it is facing its coldest and longest winter this season. A weather phenomenon that typically delivers harsher winters was predicted long ago.

North India is witnessing the chilliest and extremely cold winters due to the La Nina that has been emerging in the Pacific Ocean. The La Nina weather pattern causes frigid winters in the northern hemisphere. Last year, a forecast warned of an impending La Nina effect that will lead to a major dip in temperature across north India in January and February 2022.

Looking at the clear skies and sunny days, people in Delhi and other parts of north India had guessed that now winter season was about to get over. But proving everyone wrong, once again the cold has intensified. Clouds, light rain, chilly winds and mist have once again engulfed Delhi and its people.

The effect of cold weather is being observed from Delhi to Haryana. Due to this people are facing lots of problems. Apart from this, the traffic is also getting affected as the visibility has reduced considerably. Visibility is reduced to less than 500 meters due to rain and fog.

IMD on Tuesday warned that on February 9 and February 10, the weather would once again reverse. Due to this change in weather, rain, strong cold winds and mist can cause a problem. In Haryana and Delhi, harsh weather conditions with rains are causing problems to people. From February 11, again there will be a change in the weather conditions, IMD predicted.

What is causing the change in weather?

There has been a change in the weather due to the Western Disturbance over Pakistan and adjoining areas.

Cold winds are also blowing at a great speed around Delhi and in Haryana, which is increasing the chill.

Fresh snowfall in places like Himachal, Kashmir, Uttarakhand is leading to cold waves in Delhi and NCR regions.