Farmers Protest: Khalsa Aid opens Kisan Mall at Tikri Border, provides free provisions to farmers

A Kisan Mall has been set up by the non-governmental organisation Khalsa Aid at the Tikri border of New Delhi. The mall has been established keeping in view the problems faced by the farmers, who are present at the site, protesting against the new agricultural laws for the last month.

The Kisan Mall will provide utilities of all kinds, which are necessary for the daily use of farmers and women.

Guru Charan, who is a member of the Khalsa Aid and store manager of the mall, said that the provisions at the mall include toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, comb, muffler, heating pad, knee caps, thermal suits, shawls, and blankets, among a variety of other things.

The provisions at the mall will be available free of cost for the farmers. The store manager said that the services are being offered to keep in view the needs of the farmers. The mall is the place where they can get all the items of their need, without having to wander around looking for them.

According to Guru Charan, the helpers of the mall distribute tokens to the farmers that they can use to buy items from the Kisan Mall. He said that they distribute as many as 500 tokens every day.

He added that they have made a list of the required items and they make things available depending on these needs.

The Khalsa Aid has been constantly supporting the farmers during their ongoing protests. On December 11, the Khalsa Aid had put 25 foot-massager machines at the Tikri border for the elder farmers. The organisation has provided 400 beds in waterproof tents, along with washrooms and hot water geysers.

The farmers' protest has been going on for 30 days now against the new farm laws. They have been constantly demanding the repeal of these controversial laws. In this time, multiple talks have taken place between the farmer leaders and the central government but no resolution has been reached thus far.