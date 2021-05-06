Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, thanks him after Delhi gets 730 MT of oxygen

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his gratitude for receiving oxygen supply.

In the letter, Kejriwal also said that at least this much oxygen should be provided to Delhi daily. Kejriwal wrote that Delhi consumes 700 tonnes of oxygen per day.

"Delhi's daily requirement of oxygen is 700 tonnes. We were constantly asking the central government that atleast that much oxygen should be given to us. For the first time yesterday, Delhi got 730 tonnes of oxygen," he wrote.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the people of Delhi, I request you that Delhi should be given at least this much of oxygen on a daily basis and there should not be any reduction in this quantity. The whole of Delhi will be grateful to you," the letter read.

It may be noted that the Central Government had approached the Supreme Court against the order of the Delhi High Court. On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court had reprimanded the Central Government and said it can turn a blind eye but not the court. "People are dying in Delhi and you feel this is a joke?" the court said. The Delhi High Court had issued a notice to the Centre asking why its order regarding the supply of oxygen for the treatment of coronavirus patients was not implemented. Also, the court had also asked why contempt proceedings should not be taken against the government.

Meanwhile, over 67,000 people received vaccination against Covid-19 in the national capital on Wednesday, the Delhi government said here on Thursday.

As per the data shared by the Delhi Government, 47,086 people in the age group of 18-44 got vaccinated till 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A total of 5,230 people in the 45-59 age group were vaccinated, while 1,629 people, aged above 60, received the first dose of vaccine.