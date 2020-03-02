Headlines

Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore compensation, job to kin of slain IB official Ankit Sharma

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced Rs 1 crore compensation and a job in the Delhi government to a family member of Intelligence Bureacu (IB) official Ankit Sharma, who was killed in the riot-hit northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area last week.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 02, 2020, 03:03 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced Rs 1 crore compensation and a job in the Delhi government to a family member of Intelligence Bureacu (IB) official Ankit Sharma, who was killed in the riot-hit northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area last week.

"We are announcing a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma and a member of their family will be given a job by Delhi Govt," Kejriwal informed.

Ankit Sharma (26), who had worked for the IB as a security assistant since 2017, had gone missing on Tuesday and his body was found in a drain near his home in riot-hit Chand Bagh area on Wednesday. 

A postmortem examination of the death of Intelligence Bureau (IB) operative Ankit Sharma, who was slain amid raging communal violence in northeast Delhi, has now revealed a few brutal truths. According to the autopsy report, Sharma was brutally stabbed to death multiple times by a sharp object for over four hours, leading to his death.

The autopsy report states: "Multiple abrasion.. deep cut.. by sharp edge objects." The panel of doctors, who carried out post mortem, has clearly stated that he was brutally and repeatedly stabbed, leading to his death.

Ankit's family kept searching for him till 3 AM on Wednesday. Finally, at around 10 AM, they learnt that the IB official's body was lying inside the Chand Bagh drain. "We never thought he will be killed," Ankit's father said.

His family had accused the local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor, Tahir Hussain, and his associates of being involved in the killing.

The Delhi Police, too, on Thursday named AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in an FIR registered under section 302 IPC (Punishment for murder) for the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the communal violence that erupted in Northeast Delhi has risen to 47. 

