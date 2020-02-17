'Kasab would be innocent if he ran into library': BJP's Kapil Mishra likens Jamia violence to 26/11 attack

In another controversial remark, BJP leader Kapil Mishra has equated the December 15 violence in Jamia Milia Islamia to the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai saying that Kasab would have been called innocent had he ran into a library.

In another controversial remark, BJP leader Kapil Mishra has equated the December 15 violence in Jamia Milia Islamia to the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai saying that Kasab would have been called innocent had he ran into a library.

The BJP leader who lost the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections from the Model Town constituency, took to Twitter to make the remark.

"Had Kasab ran inside a library along with his gun on that day, today he would be called innocent," said his tweet, translated from Hindi.

अगर उस दिन कसाब भागकर गन समेत लाइब्रेरी में घुस जाता तो इनोसेंट कहलाता ... — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 17, 2020

This comes as multiple videos have surfaced showing the inside of the library where the students were allegedly thrashed by police personnel. While one video was released earlier on Sunday that showed police thrashing students in the varsity library on December 15, two more videos emerged later in which people are purportedly seen entering the university's library in a rush.

In the second video, some people are seen with their face covered. As soon as they enter the library, those present inside the room can be seen pushing tables and chairs to block the main door. However, it does not have details of the timing and date of the incident. The video runs for 5:25 minutes.

The third video runs for 2:13 minutes, and shows people in the gangway with some covering their faces, while at least two of them are carrying stones. The footage was captured roughly at around 6:04 PM on December 15.

Mishra made headlines recently after he compared the Delhi Elections with a India vs Pak match. On January 23, Mishra had tweeted, "India and Pakistan would fight on the streets of Delhi on February 8."

The Delhi police had then registered an FIR against him for his contentious tweet likening the electoral battle in the Delhi polls as an 'India vs Pakistan match'. The FIR was filed on the direction of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer at the Model Town Police Station under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

In another tweet, Mishra had said that several 'small Pakistans' are being created in certain pockets of Delhi which includes Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Inderlok.