'Kasab would be innocent if he ran into library': BJP's Kapil Mishra likens Jamia violence to 26/11 attack

Headlines

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's song Zinda Banda smashes records with 46 million YouTube views in 24 hours

Key witness Anita Sheoran joins race to succeed Brij Bhushan as WFI chief

Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance most undemocratic paper ever tabled in Parliament: AAP

Doctor-turned-IAS Officer who cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt with AIR...

Meet man who slept on station, started with Rs 1000, now runs Rs 36000 crore company, know his net worth, business

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's song Zinda Banda smashes records with 46 million YouTube views in 24 hours

Key witness Anita Sheoran joins race to succeed Brij Bhushan as WFI chief

Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance most undemocratic paper ever tabled in Parliament: AAP

Throat infection: 7 superfoods to fight tonsillitis

Lung disease: 5 superfoods to fight Bronchitis

Ahead of Dream Girl 2, 10 Bollywood actors who played women on-screen 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

"Underpaid in DDLJ & rejected by Filmfare:" Kumar Sanu reveals the truth | Interview | ZAA 2023

Zee National Achievers' Award 2023: DMCL CEO in conversation with content creator Shubham Gaur

DNA test of the childhood of innocents in Manipur

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's song Zinda Banda smashes records with 46 million YouTube views in 24 hours

Bro box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film falls flat on first Monday with massive 77% drop

Made in Heaven 2 trailer: Arjun, Sobhita's wedding drama returns; tackles issues like abuse, fairness obsession and more

HomeDelhi

Delhi

'Kasab would be innocent if he ran into library': BJP's Kapil Mishra likens Jamia violence to 26/11 attack

In another controversial remark, BJP leader Kapil Mishra has equated the December 15 violence in Jamia Milia Islamia to the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai saying that Kasab would have been called innocent had he ran into a library.

article-main
Latest News

Abhishek Sharma

Updated: Feb 17, 2020, 02:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In another controversial remark, BJP leader Kapil Mishra has equated the December 15 violence in Jamia Milia Islamia to the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai saying that Kasab would have been called innocent had he ran into a library.

The BJP leader who lost the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections from the Model Town constituency, took to Twitter to make the remark.

"Had Kasab ran inside a library along with his gun on that day, today he would be called innocent," said his tweet, translated from Hindi.

This comes as multiple videos have surfaced showing the inside of the library where the students were allegedly thrashed by police personnel. While one video was released earlier on Sunday that showed police thrashing students in the varsity library on December 15, two more videos emerged later in which people are purportedly seen entering the university's library in a rush.

In the second video, some people are seen with their face covered. As soon as they enter the library, those present inside the room can be seen pushing tables and chairs to block the main door. However, it does not have details of the timing and date of the incident. The video runs for 5:25 minutes.

The third video runs for 2:13 minutes, and shows people in the gangway with some covering their faces, while at least two of them are carrying stones. The footage was captured roughly at around 6:04 PM on December 15.

Mishra made headlines recently after he compared the Delhi Elections with a India vs Pak match. On January 23, Mishra had tweeted, "India and Pakistan would fight on the streets of Delhi on February 8."

The Delhi police had then registered an FIR against him for his contentious tweet likening the electoral battle in the Delhi polls as an 'India vs Pakistan match'. The FIR was filed on the direction of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer at the Model Town Police Station under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

In another tweet, Mishra had said that several 'small Pakistans' are being created in certain pockets of Delhi which includes Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Inderlok.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 celebrates exemplary contributions to India’s growth story

Indian Army implements common uniform for Brigadier and above ranks

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

Meet Raghav Verma, IIT alumnus who left high-paying job to build Rs 2051 crore chai business

Wild black bear spotted roaming inside hotel in Mount Abu, viral video shocks internet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE