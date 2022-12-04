Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Kamala Nagar, Sarojini, Janpath Market, Lajpat Nagar in Delhi closed today? Here's what the traders' body said

Delhi Laxmi Nagar, Karol Bagh, Krishna Nagar news: The main reason for this confusion is the ongoing Delhi MCD polls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

Kamala Nagar, Sarojini, Janpath Market, Lajpat Nagar in Delhi closed today? Here's what the traders' body said
Delhi MCD polls: Over 1.45 crore people are eligible to vote.

Many people are wondering whether the main markets in Delhi are closed or not. Connaught Place, Kamala Nagar, Janpath, Karol Bagh, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar are some of the city's most popular markets and thousands of people throng these places every day, especially on the weekends. However, today is Sunday but people are still confused. 

The main reason for this confusion is the ongoing Delhi MCD polls. In CP and all the places with eateries, today and yesterday were dry days. This means no liquor was allowed to be served. Though the restaurants had opened. This was done to avoid the use of alcohol to influence voters. 

On Sunday, the Chamber of Trade and Industry said all popular markets will remain closed. 

These include Lajpat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Karol Bagh, and Laxmi Nagar among others will remain closed.

This is done so that the authorities can concentrate the entire manpower on the elections. 

Also, this is considered better for the law and order. 

Polling for the 250 wards in MCD is underway. AAP, BJP, and Congress are the main contenders. 

Over 1.45 crore people are eligible to vote.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh khan birthday: 5 expensive things Pathaan star king khan owns
Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Are you planning a winter trip? Here are 5 mesmerising places to explore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 533 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.