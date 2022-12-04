Kamala Nagar, Sarojini, Janpath Market, Lajpat Nagar in Delhi closed today? Here's what the traders' body said

Delhi MCD polls: Over 1.45 crore people are eligible to vote.

Many people are wondering whether the main markets in Delhi are closed or not. Connaught Place, Kamala Nagar, Janpath, Karol Bagh, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar are some of the city's most popular markets and thousands of people throng these places every day, especially on the weekends. However, today is Sunday but people are still confused.

The main reason for this confusion is the ongoing Delhi MCD polls. In CP and all the places with eateries, today and yesterday were dry days. This means no liquor was allowed to be served. Though the restaurants had opened. This was done to avoid the use of alcohol to influence voters.

On Sunday, the Chamber of Trade and Industry said all popular markets will remain closed.

These include Lajpat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Karol Bagh, and Laxmi Nagar among others will remain closed.

This is done so that the authorities can concentrate the entire manpower on the elections.

Also, this is considered better for the law and order.

Polling for the 250 wards in MCD is underway. AAP, BJP, and Congress are the main contenders.

