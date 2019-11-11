JNU protest: Students, police clash on Convocation day over 300% fees hike

Hundreds of students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi took part in a massive protest outside the university's Inter-Hostel Administration (IHA) meeting venue and blocked the roads near the premises. The students are protesting against the 'anti-student' policies of the varsity's administration, including the recent fee hike.

#WATCH Delhi: A scuffle between the police and protesting students breaks out, as the protest organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) over different issues including fee hike, continues outside the university campus. pic.twitter.com/yOlezY9Rjx — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019

The protesters alleged that Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has turned down repeated requests to meet them and discuss recent hostel fee hike. The university has hiked the hostel fee by nearly 300%, which "will affect an overwhelming number of students", according to the protesters.

As per the reports, students were raising slogans and carrying banners, while trying to cross police barricades as cops used water cannons to stop them.

The varsity is hosting its third convocation today and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has been invited as the chief guest. Several protestors were stopped by cops when they marched towards the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in Vasant Kunj where Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was addressing the convocation ceremony.

On Thursday, the JNU administration had appealed the students to stop agitating as they were affecting academic activities.

"These agitations have affected the normal life of a large number of innocent students from across India who are unable to concentrate on their studies, complete academic assignments and prepare for their examinations," it said in a statement.

The administration had also accused the agitators of repeatedly issuing propaganda materials with often offensive and abusive language.

The administration appeals to the agitating students to stop their propaganda and falsehood campaigns, and spare the vast majority of innocent students who want to concentrate on their studies," the statement added.

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) has organised many protests since October 28, especially against the steep fee hike.