Jantar Mantar breach: Delhi Police files trespassing case against Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

Delhi Police has filed a case against CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka after they entered Jantar Mantar earlier today, despite the place was denotified as a protest site on Monday.

In a major development in the CJP protest row, Delhi Police has now registered a case against Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and others for unauthorised trespassing through the house and entering the Jantar Mantar area without authorisation. The site was denotified as a designated protest venue following a Supreme Court order on Monday.

FIR against CJP leaders includes alleged peace bond violation

As per a report by news agency PTI, a police source stated that the FIR sections include breach of a peace bond Ranka and Das signed before being released from detention. The action came hours after the CJP leaders entered the heavily barricaded Jantar Mantar and raised slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

#UPDATE | Delhi Police has registered a case against CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and others for unauthorised trespassing through the house. The case relates to the incident of entering Jantar Mantar today. — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2026

CJP leaders detained again after entering Jantar Mantar

Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and a few other CJP leaders were detained again by Delhi Police on Tuesday after they entered the Jantar Mantar in defiance of prohibitory orders. Later, a police officer informed that the detained protesters were taken to Jaffarpur Kalan Police Station in Dwarka.

‘Since when is waving Tricolour a violation of law?’ asks Dipke

After several CJP leaders were detained, the outfit's founder Abhijeet Dipke described his leaders' action as a reclaiming of Jantar Mantar and questioned whether hoisting the national flag is a violation of the law. While speaking to the media, he said, ''Has hoisting the national flag become a violation of the law? Our team, led by Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde, went to Jantar Mantar this morning and waved the Tricolour there. Since when has waving the Tricolour become a violation of the law? Anyone who thinks that hoisting the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar is a violation of the law is anti-national.''

''Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and others accompanying them have been arrested for waving the Tricolour. Strictest possible action should be taken against this, because how can you arrest someone for waving the national flag? What kind of country is this? What kind of rule is this? Since when has waving the Tricolour in our own country, India, become a violation of the law? This is the biggest example of a dictatorial mindset,'' he added.

Jantar Mantar no longer a designated protest site

A standing order was issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar on October 11, which identified Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in Shahdara as alternative locations for protests and demonstrations. Jantar Mantar is no longer a designated protest site, as the revised order changes the earlier arrangement that allowed demonstrations at the venue.