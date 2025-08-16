Janmashtami 2025: Traffic restrictions in Delhi on Aug 16-17; check routes to avoid, diversions, timings and more

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the rules and diversions would be implemented at strategic locations such as Captain Gaur Marg, Outer Ring Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, and Raja Dheer Sen Marg.

Traffic restrictions for the August 16–17 Shri Krishna Janmashtami festival have been announced by the Delhi Traffic Police. The arrangements have been made considering the celebrations at the ISKCON Temple East of Kailash.

The Delhi Traffic Police said, "In view of Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at ISKCON Temple, East of Kailash, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made. A large number of devotees, including VIPs and dignitaries, are expected to visit the temple."

Traffic restrictions and route diversions will be implemented between 8:00 AM on August 16 and 2:00 AM on August 17.

Traffic advisory:

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged devotees and tourists to take public transportation, particularly the Metro, to lessen traffic. Those traveling by metro should disembark at the NSIC Okhla Metro Station and proceed along Captain Gaur Marg to the shrine.

“People are requested to avoid using private vehicles and opt for the Metro or other public transport to reach the venue.Commuters should follow traffic police instructions to prevent inconvenience," the advisory stated, as per PTI.

It is also recommended that travelers make travel plans in advance and adhere to the instructions provided by local traffic police and road signage.

Goods vehicles restricted

During this time, the movement of goods vehicles would be totally prohibited on several important routes.

Drivers heading towards the Captain Gaur Marg Ring Road Crossing from Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Inner Ring Road) will be rerouted to either Moolchand or Ashram. The Modi Mill Flyover will be used as a diversion for vehicles traveling towards Captain Gaur Marg from the Outer Ring Road.

Similarly, drivers heading from the Outer Ring Road to Paras Chowk would be diverted to Chirag Dilli or the Modi Mill Flyover. Chirag Dilli will also be the destination of traffic guidance from the BRT Central School Flyover.