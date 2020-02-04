Jamia violence: Court asks Centre, Delhi govt to file counter affidavit

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and government of NCT to file a counter affidavit in Jamia violence case.

Notices were issued on December 19 to the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police to file affidavit today (February 4). However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought more time to file the report claiming that the investigation is at a crucial stage.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior lawyer Colin Gonsalves argued that 93 students have given recognizable complaints with pictures caught in CCTV cameras.

He further prayed for relief saying, "We ask for relief and seek that all these complaints be registered as FIRs. Not a single FIR has been lodged."

On the other hand, senior advocate Indira Jai Singh insisted that as there is no reply from the respondents and it is a non-compliance of the 19th December order, so a counter affidavit is required. Following this, the court ordered that a counter affidavit be filed and placed the matter for April 29.

Several petitions have been filed in the High Court seeking judicial inquiry of the alleged "excessive, arbitrary and illegal" police action against students of Jamia Milia Islamia University in December last year.

The petitions have called for the appointment of a fact-finding committee including former judges of the Supreme Court and High Court "for conducting appropriate inquiry in this matter. The pleas also seek that no FIRs be registered against the students and no coercive steps be taken in the FIRs already registered against the students till the outcome of the committee’s report.

Violent clashes broke out on December 15, 2019, between the police and students of Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI), who were marching towards the Parliament to protest against the Citizenship law. According to reports, police resorted to lathi-charge and teargas shells were fired to stop them. At least 50 protesters were said to detained by the police.

A day later, the police allegedly entered the university campus and fired tear gas inside the library. Videos sent by students to DNA showed students rushing out of the smoke-filled library reading hall and disarrayed chairs. University Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan said staff and students were beaten up and forced to leave the campus by the police.

Several students were detained by the police following the conflict on Jamia campus. Both students and police personnel, including senior officials, were injured.