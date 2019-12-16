Jamia protests: We'll hear the matter, but only when violence stops, says SC

Headlines

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

Who is Aasif Sheikh? Nepal's first player to slam fifty against India in ODIs

Wordle 808 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 5

'Celebrate culture, diversity of India in schools': PM Modi to National Teachers' Award winners

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss Parliament's Special Session plan with INDIA MPs on Tuesday

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

Who is Aasif Sheikh? Nepal's first player to slam fifty against India in ODIs

6 popular actors who barely completed school 

7 Benefits of neem leaves for skin

Benefits of Vitamin C serum for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal cried in front of him after being humiliated on set: 'My mom would...'

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

Can Jawan do in south what Baahubali, KGF did in north? Trade experts say SRK can give Bollywood's 'first pan India hit'

HomeDelhi

Delhi

Jamia protests: We'll hear the matter, but only when violence stops, says SC

"We can't be bullied like this. Just because someone is being asked to leave the campus etc., public properties are being destroyed, buses being burnt. This must stop. Just because they happen to be students, it doesn't mean they can take law and order in their hands, this has to be decided when things cool down," remarked the CJI.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2019, 04:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In view of the recent chaotic turn of events amid violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the matter pertaining to the alleged police against students of Jamia Milia Islamia University.

Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, however, said that the court will only hear the matter on December 17 when violent protests stop and the issue isn't escalated further.

"We can't be bullied like this. Just because someone is being asked to leave the campus etc., public properties are being destroyed, buses being burnt. This must stop. Just because they happen to be students, it doesn't mean they can take law and order in their hands, this has to be decided when things cool down," remarked the CJI.

He further added that "this is not the frame of mind when we can decide anything. Let the rioting stop."

Two lawyers - Indira Jaising and Colin Gonsalves, had requested the top court to initiate suo motu proceedings to inquire into the violence against students. "We are here to request on violence unleashed all over the country. This kind of violence...Supreme Court must take suo motu. It is a serious human rights violation," Jaising had said.

Earlier, the court had refused to hear the matter, saying, "Let all this stop and then only we will hear." Later, Justice Bobde asked the lawyers to submit their petitions and said the matter will be taken up tomorrow while adding a caveat, "But remember, we will hear this only when there is no further escalation. If protests and destruction of public properties continue, we won't hear you."

Several students had earlier been detained by the police following the conflict on Jamia campus. Both students and police personnel, including senior officials, have been injured in the clash.

Earlier on Friday, students of Jamia Millia Islamia clashed with the cops as police used force to break the protest near the university. 

Viral videos on Twitter showed protesters pelting stones at buses and towards the cops. Firefighting team that arrived to douse the fire was also attacked by the protesters. The demonstrations were held to protest against the recently passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Citizenship Act aims to provide for Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document. Several critics have claimed that the act actively discriminates against Muslims, a claim which has been refuted by the central government.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This entrepreneur is from one of Bollywood's richest families, runs multi-crore healthcare business; net worth is...

National Nutrition Week 2023: How to ensure women's good health in their 30s?

Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema to pay Rs 67.8 crore per Team India match in big win against Disney+ Hotstar

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: What is Virat Kohli's record against Pakistan in the Asia Cup?

Shah Rukh Khan bows down to Atlee's mother at Jawan's pre-release event, netizens call him 'most humble superstar'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE