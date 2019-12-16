Jamia protests: We'll hear the matter, but only when violence stops, says SC

"We can't be bullied like this. Just because someone is being asked to leave the campus etc., public properties are being destroyed, buses being burnt. This must stop. Just because they happen to be students, it doesn't mean they can take law and order in their hands, this has to be decided when things cool down," remarked the CJI.

In view of the recent chaotic turn of events amid violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the matter pertaining to the alleged police against students of Jamia Milia Islamia University.

Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, however, said that the court will only hear the matter on December 17 when violent protests stop and the issue isn't escalated further.

"We can't be bullied like this. Just because someone is being asked to leave the campus etc., public properties are being destroyed, buses being burnt. This must stop. Just because they happen to be students, it doesn't mean they can take law and order in their hands, this has to be decided when things cool down," remarked the CJI.

He further added that "this is not the frame of mind when we can decide anything. Let the rioting stop."

Two lawyers - Indira Jaising and Colin Gonsalves, had requested the top court to initiate suo motu proceedings to inquire into the violence against students. "We are here to request on violence unleashed all over the country. This kind of violence...Supreme Court must take suo motu. It is a serious human rights violation," Jaising had said.

Earlier, the court had refused to hear the matter, saying, "Let all this stop and then only we will hear." Later, Justice Bobde asked the lawyers to submit their petitions and said the matter will be taken up tomorrow while adding a caveat, "But remember, we will hear this only when there is no further escalation. If protests and destruction of public properties continue, we won't hear you."

Several students had earlier been detained by the police following the conflict on Jamia campus. Both students and police personnel, including senior officials, have been injured in the clash.

Earlier on Friday, students of Jamia Millia Islamia clashed with the cops as police used force to break the protest near the university.

Viral videos on Twitter showed protesters pelting stones at buses and towards the cops. Firefighting team that arrived to douse the fire was also attacked by the protesters. The demonstrations were held to protest against the recently passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Citizenship Act aims to provide for Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document. Several critics have claimed that the act actively discriminates against Muslims, a claim which has been refuted by the central government.