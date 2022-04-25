Jahangirpuri violence: Hindus, Muslims come together for ‘Tiranga Yatra’ to spread message of harmony

Photo - ANI

A week after violent clashes erupted in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri leaving the locality disturbed, Muslims and Hindus from the community came together to spread a strong message of peace and harmony within the country in the midst of the communal violence.

This comes days after clashes were reported between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri when stones were pelted on the religious rally and a gun was fired into the air. This soon erupted into violence, leaving several police personnel and civilians injured.

People from the Hindu and Muslim communities decided to come together and carry out a flag march or a ‘tiranga yatra’, where they waved the national flag and carried photos of BR Ambedkar to spread a message of unity, peace, and harmony in the country.

Usha Rangani, DCP North-West, while talking to news agency ANI, said, “We organised a joint peace committee constituting members of both communities. They proposed to organise a 'tiranga yatra' in Jahangirpuri and appeal to the people to maintain communal harmony. Fifty people each from both communities participated in yatra.”

The participants of the two communities and their representatives were seen hugging each other in the peaceful procession, vowing to never repeat the violence that erupted in Delhi on April 16.

While speaking to PTI, representative Tabrez Khan said, “We want to live in harmony. We will ensure such incidents are not repeated. We request the police to reduce force and barricading.” The procession was carried out with tight security and constant surveillance.

Many teams of police and security personnel were deployed in Jahangirpur after the communal violence incident, restricting the movement of locals. Now, the barricades have been lifted in certain areas and shops in Jahangirpuri have been allowed to reopen.

The Delhi Police had arrested as many as 24 people in connection with the Hanuman Jayanti violence, out of which two accused are reportedly minors. The names of the prime accused in the case are Ansar Sheikh, Salim Chikna, Yunus Imam Sheikh, alias Sonu Chikna, Dilshad, and Ahir.

(With inputs from agencies)

