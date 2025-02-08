The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to make a comeback in the national capital, following its emphatic victory in the assembly polls 2025.

According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP has comfortably crossed the majority mark, winning 41 seats and still leading on seven seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on the other hand, has secured 20 seats and is leading on two seats.

Prominent faces from the ruling AAP- former Chief Minister and supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Satyendra Jain- have lost in their respective constituecies. Chief Minister Atishi, on the other hand, won against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri with a margin of 3,521 votes.

Parvesh Verma, the potential Chief Ministerial face of the upcoming BJP government, defeated Kejriwal with a margin of 4,089 votes. This is also a personal blow to the former Delhi CM, who lost his three-time bastion- New Delhi.

Notably, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP ruled the national capital for a consecutive two terms and overall three terms, starting from 2013 - which saw the defeat of Congress-led Sheila Dikshit's government. Evidently, the BJP accomplished what once seemed impossible, marking an end to its 27 years of exile.

Amidst this drama, an old video of the AAP supremo has gone viral on internet, with netizens widely sharing it across social media platforms.

The video features Kejriwal targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressing confidence that "he wouldn't be able to defeat him in the 'present birth'".

"Main Narendra Modiji ko kehna chahta hoon, Modiji iss janam mein toh aap humko nahi hara sakte Delhi ke andar. Aapko doosra janam lena padega, iss janam mein toh nahi hara sakte" (I want to tell Narendra Modiji, you cannot defeat us in the present birth. For this, you will have to be reborn), Kejriwal had said during a public meeting.

Watch

Kejriwal is not being defeated; it’s his arrogance that is being defeated by the people of Delhi.#DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/ZYY8DEJ9F2 — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) February 8, 2025

"Kejriwal is not being defeated; it’s his arrogance that is being defeated by the people of Delhi", the user captioned the post.