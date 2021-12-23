Is Delhi prepared for Omicron threat? CM Arvind Kejriwal says this

Amid the rising fears of Omicron variant of coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that his government has decided to strengthen the home isolation module since the new variant of COVId-19 causes mild infection.

Addressing a press conference after a high-level meeting with officials over COVID-19, Kejriwal also added that the Delhi government is prepared to handle one lakh COVID-19 cases daily and has created a capacity to conduct three lakh tests every day.

"Delhi government have made all preparations considering Omicron is highly transmissible but causes very mild infection, fewer hospitalisations and deaths. We have created a capacity to conduct three lakh tests daily. With our preparations, we can handle as many as one lakh daily cases if such a situation arises. We are strengthening our home isolation management protocol," said Delhi Chief Minister.

"Since Omicron causes mild infection, have decided to strengthen home isolation module. We appeal to persons with mild symptoms to stay at home, don't rush to the hospital. Under our home isolation module, our healthcare workers will visit patients at their residence, conduct tele-counselling and also give a kit containing oximeter etc to them," he said.

Kejriwal further said that the government is also increasing manpower to manage patients in home isolation and creating a buffer stock of medicines that can last two months.

"We are increasing our manpower, stocking medicines for the coming few months. We are arranging medical oxygen and 15 oxygen tankers will be delivered to us in the next 3 weeks," said Delhi CM.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 64 Omicron cases in the national capital.

(With ANI inputs)