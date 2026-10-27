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Is Congress’ November 1 rally in trouble? Here’s what Delhi Police said

Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party is preparing for its November 1 rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. However, Delhi Police on Tuesday stepped in to clarify amid questions about the event’s permission.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 27, 2026, 03:56 PM IST

Is Congress’ November 1 rally in trouble? Here’s what Delhi Police said
Delhi Police clarifies Congress rally permission amid political row. (AI-Generated)
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Congress party, led by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is all set for its November 1 rally at the iconic Ramlila Maidan against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. However, questions over the event’s permission surfaced again recently, following which Delhi Police came forward to address the concerns.

Delhi Police clarifies Congress rally permission status

As per a report by news agency ANI, Delhi Police has not withdrawn permission for the Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan. ''There is no change in the permission that was earlier granted,'' ANI reported, quoting Delhi Police sources.

About the mock Parliament event at the Ashoka Hotel, the source added, ''With respect to the Ashoka Hotel Mock parliament, Delhi Police says it depends on the hotel since it's their private premises.''

Congress plans mock Parliament, Dilli Chalo march

For those unversed, the Congress party has planned a public impeachment-style proceeding against the CEC on October 30, followed by a Dilli Chalo march and a public gathering at Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Delhi Police, Rohit Rajbir Singh said that Congress approached them after obtaining a venue availability certificate from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

KC Venugopal alleges police stopped rally preparations

Earlier today, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal alleged that the Delhi Police had stopped preparations for the planned protest on November 1. He also alleged that the police intervention in preparations for the event was directed by PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Venugopal also said that the INDIA bloc would continue its agitation until Gyanesh Kumar was removed from the CEC post and the electoral system was 'purified'. 

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