5 things to know before going to International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan (file photo)

India International Trade Fair (IITF) is all set to begin on Monday at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. The 14-day fair will conclude on November 27. India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), an arm of the commerce ministry, organises the mega event.

About 2,500 domestic and foreign exhibitors from several countries, including the UK and the UAE, will showcase their products during the 14-day fair.

Ahead of the fair, check out five things that you should know:

1. Entry to the fair will be restricted to business visitors from November 14 to 18. It will be open for general public from November 19 to 27.

2. No sale of tickets at Pragati Maidan. Tickets would be sold online and at selected Metro Stations.

3. No entry of visitors from Gate No. 5-A and 5-B. Entry from Gate No. 01, 04, 10, 11 and Craft Museum Gate. No entry for Trade Fair after 6 pm.

4. Parking will not be allowed on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg. No vehicle of visitors will be allowed to be parked on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road and Tilak Marg.

5. Alighting point for chauffer driven vehicles and taxis will be on service lane in front of Gate No. 4. Entry to fair grounds may be closed earlier.

