DELHI
IndiGo announced the shift in a statement on Sunday, confirming that from April 15 onwards, all of its flights previously operating from Terminal 2 will move to Terminal 1.
Delhi Airport’s Terminal 2 will be closed for maintenance work starting 15 April. Built 40 years ago by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the terminal is set for a comprehensive refurbishment.
IndiGo announced on Sunday that all its flights from Terminal 2 will move to Terminal 1 from 15 April due to the maintenance work.
With this change, IndiGo flights will now operate from Terminals 1 and 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport until further notice.
In its notice, IndiGo said, “Delhi Terminal 2 is going under maintenance, resulting in all flights being moved to Terminal 1 starting April 15, 2025, until further notice.”
“While notifications are being sent to registered contact details via Email and WhatsApp, we're also appending a list of flights that are being reassigned on our website, so you have all the information you need at your fingertips,” IndiGo added.
The airline added that it is informing passengers through email and WhatsApp, and the updated flight list will also be available on its website for easy access.
Other airlines flying from Terminal 2 are also expected to move to different terminals.
Akasa Air, which also operates from Terminal 2, confirmed that its flights to and from Delhi will shift to Terminal 1 (1D) during this period.
Meanwhile, Delhi airport's upgraded Terminal 1 will be fully operational from April 15. “In just 2 days, experience a smarter, more comfortable journey at Delhi Airport’s upgraded Terminal 1. Get ready for smoother travel, better connectivity, and world-class facilities — all under one roof,” Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a post on X on Sunday.
Terminal 2 will undergo a comprehensive refurbishment, spearheaded by GMR Airports Limited-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). The refurbishment will modernize key areas of the terminal and surrounding infrastructure, ensuring that T2 remains a top-tier facility in the global aviation landscape, capable of accommodating the evolving needs of passengers and supporting the airport's continued growth.
The refurbishment of Terminal 2 is part of DIAL's commitment to creating a world-class hub for travellers across India and Southeast Asia. The terminal and its associated apron have been serving passengers for over four decades, and with the rapid increase in air traffic, major upgrades are essential.
The Refurbished T2 will have new passenger boarding bridges. The Aerobridges will have autonomous docking technology, the first of its kind in India. Modern ceilings and skylight designs for a more appealing environment. Advanced flooring, and better road connectivity for passengers' convenience.
The enhancements will help accommodate the anticipated surge in domestic passenger numbers, with DIAL projecting that it will reach its maximum passenger capacity by FY 2025-26.
(With inputs from ANI)
Indigo, Akasa Air and other airlines to stop operations at this Delhi airport terminal from April 15, reason is...
WTF: Transforming India’s fitness landscape through tech, empowerment, and community
Meet man who cracked, IIT, IIM, CAT, left high-paying job in Hong Kong to crack UPSC exam twice, became IPS then IAS officer with AIR...
Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran: ‘Powerful and timely film of…’
Man shows up 25 minutes early for job interview, gets rejected! Viral post sparks debate
BCCI slaps heavy fine on Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel for breaching this IPL code of conduct against Mumbai Indians
Donald Trump calls Russia's strike on Sumy 'mistake', Zelenskyy says come see 'what Putin did,' urges US President to visit Ukraine
What is Laser-Directed Energy Weapon? How does DRDO-developed Star Wars threaten China, Pakistan?
Meet man, born in India, today one of Indonesia's richest persons, his brother-in-law is also famous billionaire industrialist, his net worth is Rs...
Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal spotted in Rs 71 lakh car in viral video, netizens react
Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Lezhneva shaves her head at Tirupati temple due to this reason, watch
Rahul Sinha to lead Zee News' DNA with bold voice, credible communication, and 100% nationalism
World's 'craziest city' is located in this country, trains here run through houses, maps are useless, not Delhi, Mumbai, Tokyo, London, Paris, New York
CSK sign this 17-year-old youngster as replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad, he is...
From Antigua to Antwerp: Timeline of events leading to PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi's arrest in Belgium
Mukesh Ambani's strategy pays off, Campa Cola crosses Rs 1000 crore revenue in 18 months, gives tough competition to Coca-Cola, Pepsi
Viral Video: Virat Kohli asks Sanju Samson to check his heartbeat during RCB vs RR match, netizens say 'this is serious'
Chinese man accepts 15 pancakes as compensation after food cart scratches his Range Rover, earns praise on social media
Salman Khan gets fresh death threat: 'Will blow up his car with bomb'
'Woh jo chhoti Alia Bhatt thi...': Randeep Hooda clarifies his stance against Kangana Ranaut
Meet Rashi Bagga, who had rejected Rs 14 lakh job, then got hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIIT
Another Trump assassination attempt? US teen charged for parents' murder, plotting to kill president
Delhi to Varanasi in 3.5 hours soon: Bullet train to cut travel time between these two cities, check stoppages, route, will be operational from...
Meet 33-year-old Karun Nair, first picked by RCB in 2012, makes impact for DC against MI as he slams his first IPL 50 after 7 years, was acquired for Rs...
'I want to slap this boy': Huma Qureshi allegedly snaps at Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan; know exactly what happened
This former PM is only Indian to receive both Bharat Ratna and Nishan-e-Pakistan, his name is...
Meet Jahnavi Mehta, daughter of India’s richest actress, heiress to Rs 4,171 crore fortune, did schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, has this IPL link
Amitabh Bachchan feels stuck at 49M, fans offer hilarious tips to grow followers: 'Rekha Ji k saath...'
Remember Mehul Choksy? Fugitive businessman, accused of defrauding PNB of Rs 13,500 crore arrested, will he be extradited?
Sunita Ahuja's gesture to paps over Govinda's absence raises eyebrows; netizens ask 'how much respect...'
Nightmare for Kylian Mbappe, receives first Real Madrid red card for this horror tackle against Alaves, watch
Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: History, significance, inspirational quotes, here's all you need to know
Singer Katy Perry among 6 going on Blue Origin's all-women space flight: Who are the other five?
Who is Eiesha Pasricha, daughter of Airtel founder Sunil Bharti Mittal, Kavin Mittal's lesser-known sister, is married to CEO of..., one of her well-known investments is...
Donald Trump takes U-turn on tariff exemptions, ramps up pressure on China, says 'no one getting off the hook'
'Ranbir Kapoor ka iss picture se...': Randeep Hooda on being snubbed from Highway promotions; hints at Alia Bhatt's romance with him
Kareena Kapoor grooves to Chammak Challo in Dubai, fans say 'she will always be the Bollywood queen' - Watch viral video
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch LSG vs CSK match 30 live on TV, online?
LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings
Delhi-Meerut RRTS: NCRTC begins Namo Bharat train trial runs between key stations; check details
Impressed by food delivery on train, British vlogger shares his experience, says, 'UK needs to take notes'
Meet IPS officer, who secured just 57 per cent in class 10th exams, once expelled from school, later cracked UPSC with AIR...
Ratan Tata’s iconic Rs 150 crore sea-facing Halekai home in Mumbai may get a new resident; will Noel Tata to inherit Colaba mansion?
Not Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta: Meet Mukesh Ambani's bahu who stays out of limelight, runs her startup, she is married to...
Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Are banks open or closed on April 14? check state-wise list here
When Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani revealed about her beauty regime: 'I do nothing to my skin'
Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 4: Ajith Kumar film remains steady, earns Rs 84 crore in extended weekend
IPL 2025, DC vs MI: Mumbai Indians hands Delhi Capitals first defeat of the season with 12-run win in nail-biting contest
Jaat box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda film earns more than its opening day, earns Rs...
Meet Karun Nair’s beautiful wife, the woman behind Delhi Capitals star's success
L2 Empuraan is highest-grossing Malayalam film globally but still lags behind this Malayalam film in India that earned Rs...
Karun Nair makes stunning impact on IPL comeback, slams fifty after 7 years in DC vs MI clash
Assam CM Himanta Sarma meets Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani, discusses Rs 50000 crore investment proposals in state
Meet man, who gave up studies at top US college to look after family business when his father died, became tech tycoon; his net worth is...
Govinda is 'mentally disturbed', talked to his dead mother for two hours on film set; KRK makes shocking claim: 'Usne apna career khud khatam kiya hai'
BIZARRE! Man claims his coworker quit job because of a pimple: 'I was so worried'
PSL 2025: Karachi Kings' James Vince gets hair dryer as prize for match-winning ton vs Multan Sultans, netizens can't stop laughing
PM Modi condoles loss of lives in fire mishap in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to families of deceased
Why did umpires check Shimron Hetmyer, Phil Salt's bat during RR vs RCB IPL 2025 clash?
Tesla CEO Elon Musk launches most affordable Cybertruck, but it costs Rs 830000 more than older version, it is worth Rs...
India’s big leap forward: Laser weapons light up the future
Noida news: Jewar Airport to Greater Noida new bus service to begin soon, check route, distance and more
China asks US to ‘correct its mistakes’ and cancel Donald Trump's tariffs
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap lists after Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets
Tata Group's TCS loses Rs 24295 crore in just 4 days amid delay in annual salary hikes
Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on engagement anniversary with priceless throwback photo
Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: What’s open and closed on April 14? Know here
RR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli creates history in Jaipur, becomes first Indian batter to score 100 T20 fifties
When Life Gives You Tangerines: Meet the real life couple whose struggles shaped the world’s highest-rated K-drama
Amitabh Bachchan was hesitant about dubbing for this Aamir Khan film, warned him: 'Are you sure this is alright?'
Meet son of Indian billionaire, who is married to former Miss India, works in Rs 420000 crore company in key role as...
'Easy to sit in studio and....': LSG star Shardul Thakur hits back at commentators over bowlers' criticism
India’s first 5-star airport terminal is located in THIS city, not Delhi, Mumbai or Hyderabad
Who is the mystery man sitting with Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic’s son Agastya? Viral video sparks buzz
Meet Harshita Kejriwal, ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's daughter, who scored 96% in 12th, cleared IIT-JEE Advanced, went to IIT-Delhi, also co-founded company
Are Tara Sutaria and Badshah dating? Shilpa Shetty's comments on Indian Idol fuels speculation, WATCH
Nidhhi Agerwal says Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu offers fresh take amid Chhaava, shares update on Prabhas' The Raja Saab | Exclusive
TMC MP Yusuf Pathan's 'easy afternoons, good chai' post amid violence in West Bengal angers netizens: 'Leadership goals'
Virat Kohli rejects Rs 300 crore offer from Puma to renew contract, joins homegrown sportswear maker as...
'You'll see the best...': Ex-Australia skipper Michael Clarke backs Rohit Sharma amid poor run in IPL 2025
Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Sumy kills 21, leaves 83 injured: 'Only a filthy scum can...'
How much did Virat Kohli score in the 10th board exams? Check his marksheet here
8 workers killed in major blast at fireworks factory in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli
No, it's not a superhero movie scene! Viral image showing massive dust storm approaching leaves netizens in awe
IPL 2025: SRH owner Kavya Maran's incredible act after Abhishek Sharma's sensational century wins hearts - Watch
Vishu 2025: Know the date, timings, history, significance and celebration about Malayalam New Year
Indian Railways to change Tatkal ticket booking timings? Here's what IRCTC said
Kesari Chapter 2 first review out: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday-starrer is a 'powerful, important, incredible' film
Man's 'nonchalant' dance inside Delhi metro leaves netizens in awe, WATCH viral video
'Not about low wages': Tim Cook reveals real reason why Apple manufactures iPhones in China, not in US
RR vs RCB Match Report: Bengaluru keep winning record in away games unblemished in IPL 2025, beat Rajasthan by 9 wickets in Jaipur
DC vs MI, IPL 2025 Preview: Head-to-head record, stats and result at Arun Jaitley stadium - All you need to know
Hari Hara Veera Mallu star Nidhhi Agerwal to tie knot with Silambarasan TR? Actress finally breaks silence: 'I am just focusing...'| Exclusive
Is Alkaline water healthy? Here’s what a viral video claims
Isha Ambani to Karan Adani: Meet Indian billionaire kids taking over family businesses, check their current roles, education, more
IPL 2025: Why are Royal Challengers Bengaluru wearing green jersey against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur?
Mukesh Ambani joined Reliance in 1981, Anil Ambani in 1983, latter became world's 6th richest person but then slipped, his current net worth is...
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance earns Rs 19757 crore in just 96 hours, remains India's most...
Punjab Police arrest 2 operatives linked with Goldy Dhillon terror module with 1.6kg of IED
Meet man who worked in factories, went bankrupt, now owns luxurious apartment with 3 bedrooms, studio, is now a famous comedian, he is...