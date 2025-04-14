IndiGo announced the shift in a statement on Sunday, confirming that from April 15 onwards, all of its flights previously operating from Terminal 2 will move to Terminal 1.

Delhi Airport’s Terminal 2 will be closed for maintenance work starting 15 April. Built 40 years ago by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the terminal is set for a comprehensive refurbishment.

IndiGo announced on Sunday that all its flights from Terminal 2 will move to Terminal 1 from 15 April due to the maintenance work.

With this change, IndiGo flights will now operate from Terminals 1 and 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport until further notice.

In its notice, IndiGo said, “Delhi Terminal 2 is going under maintenance, resulting in all flights being moved to Terminal 1 starting April 15, 2025, until further notice.”

“While notifications are being sent to registered contact details via Email and WhatsApp, we're also appending a list of flights that are being reassigned on our website, so you have all the information you need at your fingertips,” IndiGo added.

The airline added that it is informing passengers through email and WhatsApp, and the updated flight list will also be available on its website for easy access.

Other airlines flying from Terminal 2 are also expected to move to different terminals.

Akasa Air, which also operates from Terminal 2, confirmed that its flights to and from Delhi will shift to Terminal 1 (1D) during this period.

Meanwhile, Delhi airport's upgraded Terminal 1 will be fully operational from April 15. “In just 2 days, experience a smarter, more comfortable journey at Delhi Airport’s upgraded Terminal 1. Get ready for smoother travel, better connectivity, and world-class facilities — all under one roof,” Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a post on X on Sunday.

Terminal 2 will undergo a comprehensive refurbishment, spearheaded by GMR Airports Limited-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). The refurbishment will modernize key areas of the terminal and surrounding infrastructure, ensuring that T2 remains a top-tier facility in the global aviation landscape, capable of accommodating the evolving needs of passengers and supporting the airport's continued growth.

The refurbishment of Terminal 2 is part of DIAL's commitment to creating a world-class hub for travellers across India and Southeast Asia. The terminal and its associated apron have been serving passengers for over four decades, and with the rapid increase in air traffic, major upgrades are essential.

The Refurbished T2 will have new passenger boarding bridges. The Aerobridges will have autonomous docking technology, the first of its kind in India. Modern ceilings and skylight designs for a more appealing environment. Advanced flooring, and better road connectivity for passengers' convenience.

The enhancements will help accommodate the anticipated surge in domestic passenger numbers, with DIAL projecting that it will reach its maximum passenger capacity by FY 2025-26.

(With inputs from ANI)