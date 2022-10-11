India vs South Africa Third ODI: Revised Delhi Metro timings to help spectators revealed

Delhi Metro (File)

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: India and South Africa will play the third one-day international at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly Ferozeshah Kotla stadium). The third ODI will be played amid the danger of heavy rains in the national capital. Meanwhile, due to the scheduled match, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has revised the timings of trains on some metro lines.

Except for the airport express line, all the train timings have been extended by 30-45 minutes. This move has been taken to provide the transport facility to as many spectators as possible who would return to their homes after the match.

DMRC will run 46 additional trains to accommodate the spectators.

Here's the revised schedule for the last trains.

Red Line, New Bus Stand -- 11.50 pm

Rithala - 12 midnight

Yellow Line, Samaypur Badli - 11.50 pm

Huda City Centre -- 11.20 pm

Blue Line Noida electronic city -- 11.25 pm

Vaishali -- 11.30 pm

Dwarka, Sector-21 to Noida Noida Electronic City-- 11.10 pm

Dwarka Sector 21 to Vaishali -- 11.20 pm

Green Line Kirti Nagar -- 12.30 am

Indralok -- 12.20 am

Br Hoshiyar Singh- Indralok -- 11.30 pm

Br Hoshiyar Singh- Kirti Nagar -- 11.35 pm

Violet Line-Kashmiri Gate -- 12.20 am

Pink Line Majlis Park -- 11.40 pm

Shiv Vihar -- 11.40 pm

Botanical Garden -- 12.40 am