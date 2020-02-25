India, US sign agreement to buy American military hardware worth $3 billion

In a bid to further strengthen cooperation in the defence sector, India and the United States signed a deal worth US $3 billion that would allow the latter to procure advanced American military equipment, including Apache and MH-60 Romeo Helicopters.

"Earlier today we expanded our defence cooperation with agreements for India to purchase more than US$ 3 billion of advanced American military equipment, including Apache and MH-60 Romeo Helicopters - finest in the world. These will enhance our joint defence capabilities," President Trump said during the joint statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, both leaders devoted a significant portion to defence relations between India and US during the joint presser. While Modi stressed how India's defence capabilities have increased due to the growing cooperation with the US, Trump pointed out at the agreement to purchase more than USD 3 billion of advanced American military equipment.

On Monday, the US President addressed the 'Namaste Trump' event in the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where he confirmed that the two countries will sign a $3 billion defence deal.

"I am pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over USD 3 Billion, in the absolute finest state of the art military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces," Trump had said.

"As we continue to build our defence cooperation, the US looks forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military equipment on the planet. We make the greatest weapons ever made. We make the best and we are dealing now with India. But this includes advanced air defence systems and armed and unarmed aerial vehicles," the US President had told the massive crowd.

Modi, on the other hand, noted that the defence manufacturers in both countries are becoming a part of each other's supply chains.

"Today, Indian forces are holding most number of training exercises with the US Forces. In the last few years, interoperability between our forces have increased in an unprecedented manner," said Modi.

In the last few years, India has purchased a significant portion of its military hardware from the US. This includes the P-8I surveillance plane for Indian Navy, Apache attack choppers; Chinook transport choppers for the IAF, M-777 Howitzers and assault rifles for the Indian Army.

