India-South Africa T-20: Delhi Metro extends train timings for convenience of spectators, check revised schedule

In view of the scheduled T-20 cricket match between India and South Africa, to be played in Delhi's Ferozshah Kotla Ground, the Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings on all lines (except Airport Express Line). The Delhi Metro is expected to extend the last train timings by about 30-45 minutes.

Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips, around 48, the DMRC said in a statement.

"Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings to facilitate the spectators during T-20 Cricket match between India and South Africa on June 9, 2022 (Thursday) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground, New Delhi," DMRC tweeted while sharing the updated schedule.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the match is scheduled is adjacent to Delhi Gate and ITO metro stations on the Violet Line that connects Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh stations.

"In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby metro stations after the match gets over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines. This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the metro," the statement said.

Around 94% tickets had already been sold by Tuesday, news agency PTI reported. Around 27,000 tickets were put up for sale, of which only 400 to 500 were left on Tuesday, Delhi & District Cricket Association joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI.

Check revised Delhi Metro timings for T-20 cricket match

Rithala-Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda (Red Line)

New Bus Adda - 11 PM

Rithala- 11 PM

Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre (Yello Line)

Samaypur Badli- 11 PM

HUDA City Centre- 11 PM

Dwarka Sec-21-NOIDA Electronic City/Vaishali (Blue Line)

NOIDA Electronic City - 10.52 PM

Vaishali - 11 PM

Dwarka Sec-21 (towards NOIDA)- 10.32 PM

Dwarka Sec-21 (towards Vaishali) 10.50 PM

Inderlok/Kirtinagar-Brig.Hoshiar Singh (Green Line)

Kirtinagar - 11 PM

Inderlok - 11 PM

Brig Hoshiar Singh (for Inderlok) 10.40 PM

Brig Hoshiar Singh (For Kirtinagar) 10.46 PM

Kashmere Gate Raja Nahar Singh (Violet Line)

Kashmere Gate - 11 PM

Raja Nahar Singh - 10.36 PM

Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar (Pink Line)

Majlis Park - 11 PM

Shiv Vihar - 11 PM

Janakpuri (W) Botanical Garden (Magenta Line)

Janakpuri (W) - 11 PM

Botanical Garden - 11 PM

Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand (Grey Line)

Dwarka - 11 PM

Dhansa Bus Stand - 11 PM