Independence Day 2024: Delhi Traffic Police issues traffic advisory for August 15, check routes to avoid

The Delhi police have issued a traffic advisory for Independence Day, announcing restrictions, alternate routes and road closures.

According to an official release by the Delhi police, roads including Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover -- will be closed from 4 am to 11 am on Tuesday for the general public.

Traffic Advisory



In view of #IndependenceDay celebrations, traffic restrictions will be effective for general public and commuters. Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/0z2ZuVqEDG — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 12, 2024

However, only selected vehicles, with valid permissions, will be allowed.

Moreover, vehicles without parking labels for the rehearsal may avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass from 4 am to 11 am, as per the official release.

Accordingly, commuters and general public might plan their routes.

India is all set to celebrate its 77th Independence Day tomorrow, i.e., August 15, marking a significant milestone in the history of the country. The day marks the nation's liberation from the two-century-long colonial rule.

In the national capital, celebrations will be held at the Red Fort. This year, the theme of Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat', reflecting the government's vision to make the country developed by 2047.