Independence Day 2026: Delhi Metro to begin services at 4 am

Delhi Metro will begin services at 4 am on August 15, with trains running every 30 minutes to help people reach the Red Fort for Independence Day celebrations.

Delhi Metro services will start from 4 am on August 15 to help special guests, invitees and the public travelling to the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Thursday.

Trains to run every 30 minutes

According to the DMRC, trains will operate at 30-minute intervals on all metro lines from 4 am until regular revenue services begin as per the day's scheduled timetable.

The Ministry of Defence has been provided with 1.30 lakh special pre-vended QR tickets to facilitate the travel of special guests and authorised invitees attending the celebrations.

People carrying valid physical admit cards issued by the Ministry of Defence will also be given special pre-vended QR tickets at designated metro stations.

Nearest metro stations to Red Fort

The three closest metro stations to the Independence Day celebration venue are:

Lal Quila

Jama Masjid

Delhi Gate

The DMRC said the Ministry of Defence will reimburse it for travel undertaken using the special QR tickets.