Delhi

Independence Day 2024: Delhi police issue traffic advisory for full-dress rehearsals on August 13, check details

The Delhi police have issued an advisory in view of the full-dress rehearsals scheduled for Tuesday, i.e., August 13. The police have appealed the commuters to plan their routes accordingly.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 03:21 PM IST

Independence Day 2024: Delhi police issue traffic advisory for full-dress rehearsals on August 13, check details
A visual of the Red Fort (File photo/ANI)
Ahead of the Independence Day, the Delhi police have issued a detailed traffic advisory in view of the upcoming full-dress rehearsals scheduled for Tuesday, i.e., August 13. In this regard, key routes including Lothian Road and Netaji Subhash Marg will remain closed between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. tomorrow.

 

 

List for roads to remain closed between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. 

1. Netaji Subhash Marg

2. Lothian Road

3. SP Mukherjee Marg

4. Chandni Chowk Road

5. Nishad Raj Marg

6. Esplanade Road and its Link Road

7. Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT

8.Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover

Vehicles without parking labels for the rehearsal should avoid following routes:

1. C-Hexagon India Gate

2. Copernicus Marg

3. Mandi House

4. Sikandra Road

5. W Point

6. A Point Tilak Marg

7. Mathura Road

8. BSZ Marg

9. Netaji Subhash Marg

10. JL Nehru Marg

11. Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmiri Gate-Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta & ISBT Kashmiri Gate (via Salimgarh Bypass).

The Delhi police have, meanwhile, urged people to plan routes accordingly. 

Alternative routes: 

For commuting between north and south parts of the national capital, alternate routes include Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, SPM Marg, 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road, and Rani Jhansi Road.

In the east-west corridor, routes such as NH-24, Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapula Road (under AIIMS Flyover), Ring Road, Mathura Road, Subramania Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithviraj Road, and Safdarjung Road are advisable. 

This year, the country is gearing up to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, commemorating its independence from the British rule in 1947. 

 

