In just two days, Delhi collects Rs 89 lakh for COVID-19 violations

Over Rs 89 lakh was collected in fines and 67 FIRs were registered from December 29, 2021 till now for violation of COVID-19 protocols, following the enforcement of 'Yellow alert' restrictions in Delhi, said the government.

The government said that most of the COVID-19-related violations have been reported from east and north Delhi. Since December 29, most challans were issued for not wearing a mask.

In north Delhi, 741 violations were recorded. 621 violations were also recorded in east Delhi.

On Wednesday, Delhi also recorded 4,589 cases of violations.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday registered 13,154 fresh Covid cases and 268 deaths in a span of 24 hours. With the addition of the new deaths, the total death toll reached 4,80,860.

The Omicron infection tally has also climbed to 961 across the nation. However, out of total Omicron positive, 320 have been discharged from hospitals. So far 22 states have reported Omicron cases, said the Union health ministry.