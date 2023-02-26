Search icon
IMD weather update: Rainfall predicted in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab; check forecast here

Rainfall is anticipated in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh from February 27 to March 2, according to the most IMD recent update.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 09:41 PM IST

For various states in northern India, the Indian Meteorological Department's most recent weather forecast predicts rain and thunderstorms. Rainfall is anticipated in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh from February 27 to March 2, according to the most recent update. On February 28, sporadic rainfall is predicted for Punjab. On the other hand, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Delhi may get sporadic rain on March 1 and 2.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Sunday's maximum temperature in Delhi was 32.3 degrees Celsius, which is seven degrees more than the season's normal. According to the IMD, the city's minimum temperature was 12.9 degrees Celsius, which is a bit higher than the seasonal normal. According to the report, the relative humidity fluctuated between 94% and 40%. Monday will primarily have clear skies, according to the IMD.

On Monday, the high and low temperatures are probably going to be around 32 and 13, respectively. Throughout the past week, the temperature has been much higher than usual. The Safdarjung observatory, the main weather station for the national capital, reported a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, making it the third warmest February day in Delhi since 1969. By 6 o'clock on Sunday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 290, falling into the "bad" category.

