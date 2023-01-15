Search icon
IMD weather update: Delhi unlikely to touch sub-zero temp, mercury can drop to 3 degrees Celsius

As per the most recent IMD weather update, the minimum temperature in Delhi can drop as low as 3 degrees Celsius next week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 09:38 AM IST

IMD weather update: Delhi unlikely to touch sub-zero temp, mercury can drop to 3 degrees Celsius
Delhi cold wave conditions are expected to hit soon (File photo)

Delhi has been seeing a respite from the cold wave conditions since the beginning of this week, but the relief of all the residents of the capital is likely to end soon as another wave of the biting winter chill is expected to hit the city.

On Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an advisory where it predicted that a cold wave will hit Delhi and parts of NCR in the coming week, with the minimum temperature of the national capital expected to see a significant drop.

IMD said in its weather forecast that the cold wave will make a comeback in Delhi from January 16 to 19, with the minimum temperature in the capital city set to drop to around 3 to 5 degrees Celsius. It is expected that the temperature at Delhi Ridge may settle at 3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather agency had previously predicted that Delhi will breathe a sigh of relief this week when it comes to the winter chill. Delhi also saw some clear skies and respite from dense fog this week, while the AQI continues to remain very poor.

With the return of the cold wave in Delhi NCR, people have been advised to stay indoors for some days and avoid outside activities. Further, icy winds from northern states have already led to a major temperature drop in states like Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Weather agency Skymet had said in a tweet that the temperature in Delhi might not touch sub-zero levels this week, while the minimum temperature in the national capital region is expected to be around 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

The weather agency had tweeted, “Delhi may witness a minimum of 3-4 degrees between 16 and 18 Jan but won't go below 0 degrees in any way. Isolated pockets may witness a minimum of around 2 degrees.” Animal and homeless shelters have also been asked to make necessary arrangements.

