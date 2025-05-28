The weather agency India Meteorological Department has forecasted gusty winds of up to 70 kmph as well as thunderstorms and rainfall over the next three days in Delhi. Similar conditions are expected in the nearby states of Haryana and Punjab.

The IMD has forecasted gusty winds of up to 70 kmph as well as thunderstorms and rainfall over the next three days.

The weather agency India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted gusty winds of up to 70 kmph as well as thunderstorms and rainfall over the next three days in Delhi. The national capital city and its neighboring states -- Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh -- are set to witness scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate downpour, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds until Friday, according to the weather office.

Similar conditions for these states

The most intense weather this week is expected on Friday, when wind speeds in Delhi may go up to 70 kmph. "Thundersquall wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on May 30.” Similar conditions have been predicted for Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and parts of Rajasthan on the same day.

Advisory for residents

In view of the forecast, residents in these areas have been advised by authorities to remain indoors during intense weather bouts, secure loose outdoor items, and avoid sheltering under trees during lightning.

Expected temperature

Maximum temperatures in the city will likely hover in the range of 38 to 40 degree Celsius, which is a few notches below the seasonal average, brining slight respite from the usual heat in late-May.

The IMD has further warned that the combination of rain, gusty winds, and lightning could lead to a range of disruptions, including waterlogging, property damage, and slow traffic. Meannwhile, authorities stay on alert and emergency services are prepared for rapid response.

Delhi's wettest May

Delhi has logged 186.4 mm of rainfall this month, marking its wettest May on record. The previous record was 165 mm in May 2008. The long-period average (LPA) for rainfall in May is 30.7 mm. The capital city is likely to register more than 200 mm of rainfall by the end of this month.