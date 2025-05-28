DELHI
The weather agency India Meteorological Department has forecasted gusty winds of up to 70 kmph as well as thunderstorms and rainfall over the next three days in Delhi. Similar conditions are expected in the nearby states of Haryana and Punjab.
The weather agency India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted gusty winds of up to 70 kmph as well as thunderstorms and rainfall over the next three days in Delhi. The national capital city and its neighboring states -- Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh -- are set to witness scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate downpour, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds until Friday, according to the weather office.
Similar conditions for these states
The most intense weather this week is expected on Friday, when wind speeds in Delhi may go up to 70 kmph. "Thundersquall wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on May 30.” Similar conditions have been predicted for Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and parts of Rajasthan on the same day.
Advisory for residents
In view of the forecast, residents in these areas have been advised by authorities to remain indoors during intense weather bouts, secure loose outdoor items, and avoid sheltering under trees during lightning.
Expected temperature
Maximum temperatures in the city will likely hover in the range of 38 to 40 degree Celsius, which is a few notches below the seasonal average, brining slight respite from the usual heat in late-May.
The IMD has further warned that the combination of rain, gusty winds, and lightning could lead to a range of disruptions, including waterlogging, property damage, and slow traffic. Meannwhile, authorities stay on alert and emergency services are prepared for rapid response.
Delhi's wettest May
Delhi has logged 186.4 mm of rainfall this month, marking its wettest May on record. The previous record was 165 mm in May 2008. The long-period average (LPA) for rainfall in May is 30.7 mm. The capital city is likely to register more than 200 mm of rainfall by the end of this month.
Kamal Haasan refuses to apologise for Tamil-Kannada remark, says people will take care of Thug Life: 'Let's leave...'
Meet actress who owns 4 luxury homes, is married to famous actor, refuses to leave him despite his extra marital affairs due to...
Operation Shield: Civil defence mock drill scheduled for May 29 postponed in these states due to...
Tamannaah Bhatia uses Virat Kohli's 'excuse' to deny supporting Deepika Padukone amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit row: 'I really have...'
Massive setback for India ahead of England Tests, captain Shubman Gill set to miss THIS crucial match
IMD predicts thunderstorm for New Delhi on..., other places that may be hit are...
EAM Jaishankar expresses gratitude to Italy for solidarity with India over Operation Sindoor: 'We are thankful'
Gautam Adani's firm teams up with India's largest airline to begin operations at Navi Mumbai Airport, it is...
'Humiliation for bowler': R Ashwin slams LSG skipper Rishabh Pant for withdrawing Digvesh Rathi’s 'mankad' appeal
Meet man who sold golgappas during day, studied at night, cracked tough exam, has now joined ISRO as..., he is...
Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh shares four rules she swears by to cater to her mental health: 'One morning, I found myself...'
Cristiano Ronaldo hints at Al-Nassr exit with cryptic 4-word message, is a Lionel Messi reunion in MLS next?
Big relief for ex-SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Lokpal gives clean chit to her in alleged market fraud case
'Never seen any hero showing off his wealth like Rajesh Khanna': Moushumi Chatterjee recalls his 'egoistic' attitude, why success got into his head
Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Sushant Singh Rajput's mentor, once sold newspapers, now awarded Padma Shri 2025
Meet woman who is married to a billionaire, beat Natasha Poonawala in Met Gala red carpet look, her husband is..., net worth is Rs…
Who is Princess Leonor, reportedly 'rejected' by Spanish footballer Gavi?
Benjamin Netanyahu's BIG announcement, says Hamas Gaza chief Muhammad Sinwar killed by Israeli Army
Watch: Bowler grabs batter's helmet in mid-pitch physical altercation during SA vs BAN Emerging Test, umpire left helpless in bizarre scene
Three Indians go missing in Iran, New Delhi urges authorities to ensure...
Meet B R Shetty, owned two floors in Dubai's Burj Khalifa, owned Rs 124000 crore company, was forced to sell it for just Rs 74 due to…, net worth was...
Meet man whose salary package is Rs 26.5 crore, leads Ratan Tata's company as CEO, he works for..., name is...
IPL 2025: Will Josh Hazlewood, Tim David play PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1? Stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma gives BIG update
Pakistan former PM Imran Khan gives BIG statement, reveals this about military, says, ‘They are...’, to announce nationwide protest
What is #FundKaveriEngine trend? How this indigenous fighter jet project will boost India's defence tech
How many girls, women menstruate worldwide on any given day? Girls in India skip schools during menstruation because...
Viral video: Woman slips from moving train while filming Instagram reel, netizens say 'reckless behaviour'
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's old video 'deep-scanning' actor Mawra Hocane goes viral, netizens say 'Sharif by name'
Watch viral video: Shashi Tharoor reveals secret behind his 'Beauty & Brains', says....
BAD news for Wipro employees as Azim Premji's company sacks workers due to...
Calming power of Mindfulness: Study finds out these effective techniques to reduce anxiety
Meet Rachel Gupta, first Indian to win Miss Grand International 2024, now given up her crown due to...
Pakistan player's ugly handshake stunt against India during Davis Cup match sparks controversy, fans say...
We Compared Instagram Ads and Engagement Services – Here’s What’s Best for Growing on Instagram
What is solar storm? How may it impact Earth? Next solar storm or solar flare may occur when...
NASA alert! Asteroid size of 25-storey building approaching Earth at a speed of...on THIS date, check details
How Rohit Sharma’s personal request resulted in return of 2 ICC titles-winning coach in India's support staff before England tour
World Business Leader Sudha Reddy Champions Beauty With A Purpose At Exclusive Gala For Miss World 2025 Delegates
EPFO to FD interest rates: Here are four key financial rules changing from June 1
Meet man who started teaching coding in class 12, turned YouTube channel into Rs 28000 crore company, he is...
Eid al-Adha 2025 Moon Sighting: Date and time to watch in India, UAE, Pakistan
Covid-19 in India: New symptoms of JN.1 variant emerge in patients, not limited to only lungs; check details
Amitabh Bachchan buys 25,000-square-foot land in Ayodhya for whopping sum of Rs...
Jitesh Sharma creates history, breaks MS Dhoni's big record to become 1st player in IPL history to achieve THIS feat
Bank Holidays in June: Banks to be closed for 12 days in THESE states, know dates, other details
Income Tax Refund 2025: When will you get TDS refund? How and where to check TDS status?
Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Abhishek Bachchan's Housefull 5 trailer, netizens say 'kabhi apne ghar ki bahu ke liye...'
Zee Kannada News to honour Karnataka’s trailblazers at the Real Stars Awards 2025
PBKS vs RCB: What happens if IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 is washed out due to rain?
Meet man who once interned at Ratan Tata's TCS, now neighbour of Mukesh Ambani, leads India's largest...
Om Raut on Dhanush playing 'people president' APJ Abdul Kalam in his biopic Kalam: 'That's the most challenging part because...'
Here's the truth behind viral video showing cute kangaroo holding boarding pass at airport, WATCH
Government to move impeachment motion to remove Yashwant Verma, here is process of how a High Court judge is removed...
Big news for Indians studying in US, these 4 rule violations can lead to deportation as Trump administration tightens visa rules, they are...
Harry Potter Reboot finds it's Harry, Ron, Hermoine, they were chosen after 30000 auditions, they are..., first look of new leading trio goes viral
RBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Rajasthan Board Class 10th results DECLARED, check where, how to download scorecard
'Look at it, it’s crazy' Tourist woman calls out Indian men littering and lack of civic sense in viral video
Days after Operation Sindoor, India to conduct mock drills again in THESE states; here's full list
Meet man who started business with just Rs 50000, now earns Rs 80 lakh every year, his company makes..., not from IIT, IIM, he is...
This Kapoor family member wanted Deepika Padukone to marry Ranbir Kapoor, he praised actress saying 'humare waqt aisi ladkiyan nahi thi', he was Animal actor's...
Vijay Mallya's mid-night tweet for RCB's six wicket win over LSG sparks meme fest, netizens say 'sir trophy uthane hee aa jao India'
President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Awards 2025: Check full list of winners here
Beware! Your admission to US university depends on what you do on social media, US to do social media vetting by...
Days after Tej Pratap Yadav's expulsion from RJD, Lalu-Rabri become grandparents again, name Tejashwi Yadav's newborn son 'Iraj Lalu Yadav', its hidden meaning is...
Netflix will discontinue streaming on these devices from June 2, here's how to check if your device is affected or not
Jennifer Aniston shares idols of Hindu Gods placed at her home, Indians react: 'Maa Lakshmi, Maa Durga...'
India takes THIS step to stop spying by China using CCTV cameras...
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s 27-floor mansion has these many lifts, helipads, know what other facilities does Rs 15000 crore Antilia have
CEO of this IT company earns Rs 260000000 salary, not from Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Wipro, HCL, Cognizant, his name is...
COVID-19 update: Active cases in India rise above 1000, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi worst hit, check latest details here
Delhi techie claims getting hike from Rs 5.5 LPA to 45 LPA in just one year, 'prioritise job over...', leaves netizens in shock
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy signs big agreement, will donates Rs 12 crore to IIMA for..., it will support...
Bad news for Sanjiv Goenka as BCCI punishes Rishabh Pant, entire LSG team with heavy fine due to THIS reason
Deepika Padukone says 'my movies are doing better than the male actor in film' after quitting Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit in viral video: ‘I was not okay with...'
Meet India's youngest commercial pilot, who fulfilled her mother's dreams, took her first solo flight just after 28 hours of training, her name is..., her age is...
Viral video: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli blow flying kisses to each other after RCB wins against LSG in IPL 2025
Meet Rishabh Pant's beautiful girlfriend who is no less than any Bollywood actress, her name is... she lives in...
Good news for Indian travellers, after Thailand, Maldives, Mauritius, this country to now allow visa-free entry, name is...
Just like bankrupt Pakistan, these countries are also under massive debt, name at top of list will leave you shocked, it is...
IPL 2025: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's one-word reaction to Rishabh Pant’s season-ending century goes viral, see post
If Modi govt ends all ties with Erdogan's Turkey, these everyday items can get expensive, list includes Apple, olive oil and...
Viral Video: 30 people stranded mid-air for three hours after joyride malfunctions in Chennai amusement park, watch
These two army officials were behind the designing of 'Operation Sindoor' logo, here's what we know
Khan sir marries secretly, but do you know who was his 'first' love? Check here to know
'Will blacken face...': Kamal Haasan faces criticism after his 'Kannada born out of Tamil' remark, Kannadigas say 'ban him'
Good news for this country as it discovers big jackpot, finds 1000000 kg of gold in just one mine, not India, Pakistan, US, Russia, France, Turkey, it is...
Virat Kohli achieves three massive records during RCB vs LSG clash, becomes 1st player in IPL history to...
This rapper becomes first Indian origin musician to win AMA award; not Badshah, Honey Singh, Divine, Raftaar
Bad news for Indian students studying in US, Trump administration warns of tougher visa checks, says 'We are going to be looking at...'
Meet woman who left dentistry, cracked UPSC with AIR 9, highest score in interview, but then this happened
This 124-year-old has fathered 10000 plus, scientists surprised by his remarkable longevity, vitality, it is world's oldest living...
Meet Indian American, Neal Mohan, who changed fortune of YouTube; Google, Twitter competed for him, former offered Rs 466 crore, he is now...
'Sanjiv Goenka missing at Ekana': Rishabh Pant performs somersault to celebrate 1st IPL century in 7 years
Meet woman, cracked IIT in first attempt, left job in Germany, cleared UPSC twice to become IAS officer, her AIR was...
Ratan Tata's TCS, India's largest IT firm, splits its AI business unit after two years for...
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will wear these two luxury watches in space, cost is Rs...
Unni Mukundan breaks silence on assault allegations, calls himself 'easy target': 'Vipin Kumar is harassing me for...'
DNA Verified: Did people in Sindh demonstrate demanding independence from Pakistan?
Dipika Kakar shares she has been detected with second-stage cancer in liver, requests fans to keep her in prayers: 'Last few weeks...'
DNA TV Show: India's 5th-generation stealth fighter jet gets key clearance