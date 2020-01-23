'If competition to make false promises is held...': Amit Shah's jibe at Arvind Kejriwal

Attacking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for making 'false promises', Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said if a competition is held for such a feat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief "will definitely come first."

Shah was campaigning for the BJP ahead of the Delhi assembly polls.

"I've come to remind Kejriwal ji that you forgot the promises you made but neither the people of Delhi nor workers of BJP have forgotten. You became CM with help of Anna Hazare but couldn't bring a law for Lokpal and when Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) brought it, you didn't implement it here," Shah said.

"If competition to make false promises is held in the country, then Kejriwal will definitely come first," he said.

Launching further attack on the chief minister, the former BJP president said, "For 4.5 years Kejriwal ji kept saying that Modi ji didn't let him work so development work could not be done in Delhi. Now he says that he developed Delhi in 5 years so 'lage raho Kejriwal' (keep going Kejriwal)."

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Uttam Nagar as a part of the campaign for #DelhiElections2020. BJP has fielded Krishan Gahlot as the party's candidate from Uttam Nagar assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/hqC2mauK3L — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

Shah also held a roadshow in Uttam Nagar assembly constituency in support of BJP candidate Krishan Gahlot.

BJP president JP Nadda also held an election rally in the capital.

"Pehle kehte rahe ki humein (Aam Aadmi Party) kaam nahi karne diya, ab naara laga rahe hain 'acche beete 5 saal'... yeh achhe kaise beete jab tere ko kaam nahi karne diya? (First they used to say that we didn't let them work. Now their slogan is 'past five years have been good'. How were they good if you were't allowed to work?"

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11. The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.