I can become sealing officer, BJP chief Manoj Tiwari tells Supreme Court

Member of Parliament and Delhi Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari has no remorse for breaking the seal of an unauthorised premise in North East Delhi's Gokal Puri that was sealed on orders of the Monitoring Committee constituted by the Supreme Court.

Facing contempt from Supreme Court, Tiwari in his 17-page affidavit justified his action and volunteered to become a "sealing officer". He has agreed to carry out the sealing activity which is presently being done by the Monitoring Committee and civic agencies by adopting a pick and choose method. Tiwari will appear in Court on October 3.

Justifying his act, Tiwari said that the sealing of the premise he de-sealed was illegal as no opportunity was provided to the residents to shift their articles. Although other houses in the colony also ran illegal businesses from their houses, yet only this premise was targeted. His act of breaking the seal was "symbolic protest" against illegal sealing by civic authorities.

Tiwari gave a list of colonies like Okhla, Jamia, Shahin Bagh, Noor Nagar, Johari Farms etc. which have committed gross violations by building 5-7 floors and not yet to come under the radar of the Monitoring Committee. On the earlier date, the SC reminded Tiwari that while breaking the seal, he made a speech that about 1000 in Delhi ought to be sealed but were spared by the Committee. The Court then asked Tiwari to supply them the list and join as a sealing officer.

With all humility, Tiwari expressed willingness to become 'Sealing Officer' and vowed to make the city "a better place to live" within four years. But he was willing on one condition that the Court must first dismiss and dissolve the Monitoring Committee.

Being an elected MP representing North East Delhi constituency, Tiwari said that he is being targeted for contempt by the civic authorities to seek publicity and media glare. Otherwise, there are several persons who broke the seal on previous occasions but against whom no action was initiated.

