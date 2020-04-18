'I am innocent, ready to face any investigation': AAP MLA booked on abetment charge after doctor's suicide

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal was booked on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide after a doctor allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi on Saturday.

Jarwal, however, said he is innocent and ready to face any investigation.

Rajendra Singh (52) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at the rooftop of his house and blamed the AAP legislator in his suicide note.

The police received a PCR call about the incident around 6.15 am.

In a four-page suicide letter, the doctor held Jarwal and his associate Kapil Nagar responsible for his suicide, following which police registered a case against the Deoli MLA and others on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide.

According to a PTI report, Singh's son Hemant told the police that his father ran a clinic in Durga Vihar and was also in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007.

The FIR against Jarwal, Nagar and others was registered on the charges of extortion and abetment to suicide at the Neb Sarai Police Station based on a complaint by Hemant, officials said.

The body was later sent to AIIMS for post-mortem, cops said.

Jarwal denied the charges and claimed that he had not met or spoken to Singh in the last 8-10 months.

"I have received this information through media that a doctor, who used to have a business in water tankers, has committed suicide and has mentioned my name in his suicide note. I would like to state that I am innocent. I haven't met or spoken to him in the last 8-10 months," Jarwal said in a statement.

The AAP legislator said the doctor's name featured in a sting conducted by media channels against tanker mafia following which all their vehicles were blacklisted.

"I have full faith in the judiciary and I am ready to face any investigation. I would only like to say that there have been attempts to trap me in the past and similar attempts are being made now too. Just like I have proved myself innocent in the past and I will do so now too. I am ready to cooperate with police in any kind of investigation," Jarwal said.

In 2018, Jarwal was arrested by the police for allegedly manhandling the then Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.