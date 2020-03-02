Hyderabad students instructed to spread fake news on Delhi violence: Intel

As the Delhi Police detained several for spreading rumours regarding violence in the national capital, intelligence agencies have revealed that students in Hyderabad were instructed to share fake news on social media, sources quoted by Zee News said.

According to the information, the agencies have unveiled a list of fake messages which were used to spread misinformation. One intelligence official told Zee Media that students from Hyderabad are being instructed to post messages on social media using some particular hashtags.

In an attempt to promoted fake information, hashtags like #ShaheenBagh, #DelhiPoliceMurders, #JusticeforFaizan, along with other hashtags include #AAPsharamkaro, #AmitShahResign, #AmitShahIstifaDo, #DelhiPogrom, #DelhiViolence2020, #GoBackAmitShah, etc. are being used so that they trend on social media platforms.

The agencies also revealed that Pakistan's official Twitter handle is also being used to instigate the Muslims in India.

Zee Media has come to know about several such fake messages that are being used to spread rumours. People are advised not to take notice of the messages given below:

1. Faizan, who was brutally beaten up and made to sing the national anthem by @DelhiPolice succumbed to his injuries. We demand justice!

2. The @DelhiPolice needs to be held accountable for the death of Faizan who died in police custody without any medical aid!

3. @DelhiPolice are murderers. #JusticeforFaizan

4. Justice for Faizan. Home Minister @AmitShah must resign.

5. Faizan, one of the 5 men made to sing the national anthem after being brutally assaulted by the police, has died in custody. @DelhiPolice murdered him.

6. No response from @DelhiPolice @HMOIndia @AmitShah over the death of Faizan in police custody. We demand justice!

7. Justice should proceed normalcy. We demand a fair investigation around the recent attacks on Muslim majority areas in Delhi. @DelhiPolice arrest hatemongers like Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra

8. Still waiting for Delhi government's plan of action about the rehabilitation of those who lost their homes in the Delhi Pogrom. @AamAadmiParty

9. @Shaheenbaghoff1 is showing us the way for dissent. Take back the draconian and unconstitutional CAA.

10. It is still a NO from the Indian masses to NRC and NPR @BJP4India @PMOIndia

Meanwhile, normalcy has started to return in northeast Delhi and no new case of violence has been reported in the last few days. The death toll in the violence stands at 45.