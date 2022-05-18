Huge fire breaks out near the judges chamber in Rohini court

(Image Source: IANS)

Incidents of fire are on the rise in Delhi. After the massive fire outbreak in Mundka, now news are coming in that a fire broke out today near the judges' chamber located on the second floor of Rohini Court in the national capital, officials said. No injuries have been reported so far.

The fire started in an air-conditioner in the room near the judges' chamber. "A call regarding a fire at Rohini courtroom number 210 on the second floor was received at around 11:10 am after which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said

Atul Garg said that they received an information that a fire broke in room number 210 on the second floor of Rohini Court at around 11.10 am. Five fire tenders were sent to the spot. He said the fire started in an air conditioner in the room adjacent to the judges' chamber. At present, there is news of the fire being brought under control.

A fire that broke out at Rohini court- Judges chamber no. 210, 2nd floor, around 11 am today, has been brought under control. Total 5 fire tenders were rushed to the site: Delhi Fire Department May 18, 2022

On the other hand, the North Delhi Lawyers Association said in a statement that the regular incidents of fire in the court premises is a scary affair for all those who visit the courts including the petitioners, advocates and judges. Thousands of people's lives are at stake due to these incidents.

Advocate Vineet Jindal, secretary of the lawyers' union, said that each district court has its own maintenance committee and it is the responsibility of the fire department to check the functionalities of all equipment. The frequent incidents of fire in the court premises indicate that there is a need for special attention on fire safety in the courts, which is ignored.

