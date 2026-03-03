Holi 2026: CM Rekha Gupta Extends warm wishes to Delhi, urges citizens to 'use natural colours'

US-Iran-Israel: Russia ready to help India with energy supplies amid disruption, here's all you need to know
DELHI
On the occasion of the festival of colours, the Chief Minister of Delhi extended her heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the national capital.
The Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, has extended her heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Delhi on the auspicious festival of Holi. The Chief Minister described the festival as a symbol of harmony, love, and unity, and wished for a bright future for the city.
In her message, the Chief Minister said that Holi is not merely a festival of colours, but a celebration of our shared culture and unity in diversity. She expressed her wish that the festival bring happiness and prosperity to every resident of Delhi. She urged citizens to come together to eliminate hatred and build a strong and inclusive society coloured by brotherhood.
The Chief Minister reiterated her Government’s commitment to transforming Delhi’s infrastructure to world-class standards. She stated that just as the colours of Holi blend to create new beauty, the Government is working tirelessly to connect every corner of the city with modern roads, seamless transport, and smart facilities, while taking strong measures to control pollution. She expressed confidence that the vision of a ‘Viksit Delhi’ will soon become a reality, one that every citizen will take pride in.
The Chief Minister also appealed to citizens to celebrate an environmentally friendly Holi and encouraged the use of natural colours. She reaffirmed her dedication to building a safe and prosperous Delhi, emphasising that fraternity remains the city’s greatest strength on its path of development. As the capital of India, Delhi’s culture sets the direction for the nation. She expressed full confidence that the people of Delhi, united in spirit, will realise the dream of a ‘Viksit Delhi’.
The Chief Minister concluded by wishing peace, happiness, and prosperity to all residents of the city.