Holi 2022: Delhi Police's roadmap to ensure safe festivity - 10 points

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2022, 10:17 AM IST

One of the most important Hindu festivals, Holi will be celebrated across the country on Friday. Today the people are celebrating Choti Holi. To mark the occasion and ensure safe Holi, the Delhi police has chalked out a plan for the national capital.

On Wednesday, the Delhi police issued an advisory for Holi and asked motorists to adhere to traffic rules on the day. Vivek Kishore, Joint CP Traffic, said that the Delhi Traffic Police personnel will be deployed on all major roads and intersections on March 18, Friday when the whole country will be celebrating Holi.

The Delhi police traffic department has made elaborate arrangements across the national capital's major roads and intersections to ensure the safety of drivers and motorists.

Roadmap to ensure safe Holi

1. Delhi Traffic Police personnel will be deployed on all major roads and intersections on March 18.

2. Riding without a helmet, triple riding on two-wheelers, drinking and driving comes under violation of traffic rules.

3. Special checking teams will be deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violations.

4. Delhi government's Food Safety Department has directed officials to conduct special drives ahead of Holi.

5. The special drives conducted will be to ensure that adulterated/stale food products are not sold during Holi.

6. A circular has also been issued by the Food Safety Department in this connection.

7. The special drive will include both surveillance and legal samples of sweets, especially GUJIYA and related items.

8. This special drive will continue for a few days even after Holi, the Food Safety Department officials said.

9. "Call on emergency helpline number- 112," the Delhi Police wrote on its Twitter handle.

10. "To celebrate Holi with harmony, follow traffic rules, take care of your safety and avoid any untoward incident," Delhi police appealed.