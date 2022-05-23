Heavy rains, thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR bring relief from heatwave, flight operations affected

File photo

The residents of the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) rejoiced as heavy rains, thunderstorms, and windstorms lashed the city early in the morning on May 23, likely to bring major relief from the heatwave that had overtaken the entire NCR.

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were affected on Monday morning as several parts of the national capital and the NCR received heavy rain with thunderstorms. The airport authorities have requested the passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

"Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport tweeted.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 60-90 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and NCR during the next two hours.

Strong winds and heavy rain uprooted trees in parts of Delhi which resulted in roads getting blocked. IMD said that impact on vulnerable structures, kutcha houses, traffic, and visibility is expected and suggested people stay indoors and avoid travel if possible.

After the heavy rains and gusty winds in Delhi, the national capital is expected to receive a little relief from the sweltering summer heat. Delhi-NCR was reeling under a heatwave for the past month, with temperature touching almost 50 degrees Celsius.

Further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rain along with gusty winds will continue for the next few hours in Delhi. It is expected that the temperature will remain comparatively lower throughout the capital today.

"Dust storm/Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 50-80 Km/h is very likely to continue over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours," IMD tweeted early in the morning.

Earlier, Delhi NCR also received rains on Saturday, with little to no effect on the maximum temperature of the day.

(With ANI inputs)

