Heavy rains lash Delhi once again, over 100 flights delayed in NCR due to strong windstorms

File photo

Monsoons have arrived early in Delhi as heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed the national capital once again on late Monday night, lowering the temperature of the city and giving a major respite from the sweltering heatwave in the northern states.

While the rains in Delhi were welcomed by the residents, the massive thunderstorms and high wind speed disrupted flight operations across the city, with around 20 flights diverted while over 100 flights were delayed in the national capital region (NCR).

Due to the heavy rains in the national capital, most of the flights scheduled between 6 am to 10 am on Tuesday stand delayed or diverted, according to media reports. All passengers have been requested to follow up on their flight schedules.

Flights landing in Delhi are being diverted to nearby cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Amritsar, Indore, and even Ahmedabad. The flight operations in Delhi are being disrupted due to high-intensity winds, rains, and thunderstorms, which are making it harder for flights to land.

The rains in Delhi began with high intensity on early Monday morning, leaving many passengers stranded in the capital’s Indira Gandhi International airport due to delayed or cancelled flights. The rainfall in Delhi is likely to continue for a few days, according to the weather department.

Notifying the passengers that several flights stand delayed, IndiGo tweeted on Monday night, “The skies have decided to drench #Delhi. Our flight operations might get impacted. For cancelled flights, visit https://bit.ly/36u4Mh9 to opt for Plan B. Please keep enough travel time in hand to avoid any hassle. To check the flight status, please visit http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT.”

Heavy rains and thunderstorms started lashing Delhi on Monday morning, and have continued on and off since then, significantly lowering the temperature of the national capital. This came as a major relief from the heatwave in Delhi, which has been persisting for over a month.

It is likely that the rains in Delhi will continue for the next couple of days, with the minimum temperature in the NCT region being recorded at 23 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning.

