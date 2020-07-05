Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Delhi-NCR

In a respite to Delhiites from the scorching heat, heavy rainfall, lightning and thunderstorm hit the national capital on the early hours of Sunday.

The rainfall is likely to continue in Delhi and its adjoining areas.

"Thunderstorm with a heavy spell of rain and wind speed of 20-50 KMPH most likely to continue over and adjoining areas Delhi," Indian Meteorological Department tweeted.

Earlier today, the IMD had tweeted: "Thunderstorm with heavy rain and wind speed of 20-50 KMPH would occur over and adjoining areas of Many places of entire Delhi, Hansi, Narwana, Kaithal, Hissar, Jind, Rohtak, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Baraut, Panipat, Karnal, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Mahendergarh, Kosli, Gurugram, Manesar, Rewari, Bhiwari, Narnaul, Meerut, Hapur, Nuh, Palwal, Noida, Gr. Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Bulandshahar during the next 2 hours."

The weather department has said that due to the downpour, the maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to drop to 36 degree Celsius.