Heavy rain forecast: Gurugram authorities asks private, corporate offices to work from home on September 23

Following heavy downpours in Delhi and the NCR, pedestrians were compelled to walk through severely inundated lanes and main roads.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 11:22 PM IST

Image Credit: ANI

The Gurgaon district administration has advised all corporate offices and private institutions in the district to instruct employees to work from home tomorrow in order to avoid traffic congestion and ensure that roads and drains are repaired. This advice comes in response to a heavy rainfall alert on Friday.

 

Following heavy downpours in Delhi and the NCR today, pedestrians were compelled to walk through severely inundated lanes and main roads.

 

"Due to continuous heavy rainfall in Gurugram, there is waterlogging at some places and the traffic is moving at a slow speed. Therefore, we request all of you that you should come out of the house only when necessary," read the traffic police advisory issued on its Twitter handle.

The IMD said earlier, "Haryana & Chandigarh on 22nd East Uttar Pradesh during 22nd, 23rd,25th and 26th September and over East Rajasthan on 22nd-24th September. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on 22nd September 2022."

"Scattered and fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning are very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during 22nd -25th," the weather bureau said.

The waterlogging caused problems near Mayfield Garden, Basai Chowk, AIT Chowk, Atlas Chowk, CRPF Chowk and Sector 10-A. More than 1,000 traffic police personnel were deployed across the city soon after it started raining on Thursday morning.

 

According to the district administration, Gurugram on Thursday received 54 mm of rainfall, with Wazirabad receiving the maximum 60 mm.

The rainfall in Manesar was recorded at 50 mm, Sohna 43 mm, Harsar 54 mm, Badshahpur 30 mm, Pataudi 20 mm and Farrukhnagar 29 mm till 5 pm.

