‘Haye mausam…’: Heavy rains, hailstorm lash Delhi after brutal heatwave, netizens overjoyed

Days after Delhi has been reeling under a brutal heatwave with temperatures rising each day, the residents of the capital are now overjoyed with the burst of rain and hailstorm experienced in parts of the city. It is expected that these rains will bring the heatwave to an end.

The weather remains pleasant today in Delhi NCR, as parts of the national capital have received heavy rainfall and even hailstorms during the afternoon. Apart from Delhi, several states like Punjab, Bihar, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, people from Delhi took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the rain in the national capital after days of intense heat, with mercury almost touching 50 degrees Celsius during some parts of the day.

While many netizens were left overjoyed with the rain and welcomed this much-needed relief from the brutal heatwave, several internet users resorted to doing what social media often does best, which is sparking a hilarious memefest. Here are some of the reactions of Twitter users to the Delhi rains.

Hope this rain brings relief to heatwave. #Delhirains pic.twitter.com/KTkgaQbgJI — Divya Beck (@divya_beck) May 4, 2022

The weather in Delhi has remained gloomy and calm for the last couple of days, with the maximum temperature coming down by a few degrees. It is expected that the rains in Delhi will bring the maximum temperature of the city significantly down.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy weather and light drizzling in multiple parts of the country for the next few days, including Delhi, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Karnataka.

IMD had further said that the heatwave is now abating from all parts of the country, and slightly cooler temperatures can be expected for the next few days due to isolated rainfalls and predicted hailstorms in several states in northern and southern India.

Though it is likely that the heatwave has now abated from Delhi, IMD has also issued a dust storm warning in the national capital, with gusts of wind likely to move at 50 km per hour in parts of the city after soaring temperatures.

