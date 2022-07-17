Gurugram: Kingdom of Dreams sealed over non-payment of around Rs 100 crore dues

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Gurugram's key tourist attraction 'Kingdom of Dreams' was sealed by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSPV) over non-payment of pending dues of around Rs 100 crore, an official said on Saturday.

"India's first live entertainment, theatre and leisure centre was set up on 6 acres of HSVP land. According to the lease, the centre was owned by the Great Indian Nautanki Company and had to pay around Rs 34 lakh rent every month. The company had not paid it since long and after repeated notices, the HSVP went ahead sealing it on Friday," said Sanjeev Singla, estate officer-2, HSVP.

