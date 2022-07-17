Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Gurugram: Kingdom of Dreams sealed over non-payment of around Rs 100 crore dues

India's first live entertainment, theatre and leisure centre, Kingdom of Dreams was set up on 6 acres of government land.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 06:30 AM IST

Gurugram: Kingdom of Dreams sealed over non-payment of around Rs 100 crore dues
Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Gurugram's key tourist attraction 'Kingdom of Dreams' was sealed by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSPV) over non-payment of pending dues of around Rs 100 crore, an official said on Saturday.

"India's first live entertainment, theatre and leisure centre was set up on 6 acres of HSVP land. According to the lease, the centre was owned by the Great Indian Nautanki Company and had to pay around Rs 34 lakh rent every month. The company had not paid it since long and after repeated notices, the HSVP went ahead sealing it on Friday," said Sanjeev Singla, estate officer-2, HSVP.

READ | Political opposition is translating into hostility, not sign of healthy democracy: CJI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: Tensions prevail after miscreants throw meat pieces in temple in Kannauj
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.