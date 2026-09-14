Gurugram biker hit case: Accused breaks silence after shocking video goes viral

Accused Kalyan Bainsla has broken his silence for the first time after a viral Gurugram hit-and-run video sparked outrage. Here's what he said.

A viral video of hit-and-run case from Gurugram has triggered a police investigation after a woman biker was knocked off her motorcycle by a speeding car on Gold Course Road. Kalyan Bainsla, who is the accused in the case, has now come forward and broken his silence, denying deliberating ramming his car into the bike. He claimed that incident took place after the biker repeatedly overtook his car and slowed down in front of him. A video of the accident was captured on a camera mounted on the bike, which went viral on social media. Later, Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance of the accident and registered an FIR agains the unidentified person.

Accused breaks silence over the hit-and-run case

While speaking with India Today TV, Bainsla said that the incident took place on Sunday, September 13, when he was travelling with his cousin. ''I did not hit them intentionally. They were repeatedly coming in front of me and then slowing down the bike. Am I going around hitting everyone? You can check the CCTV,'' Bainsla said.

''Let's assume that the collision happened accidentally. I accept that a mistake happened. I was also saying in the video that you are riding well, but ride slowly. Don't keep troubling me repeatedly. I am sorry that a mistake happened. I did not know that there was a girl on it. If people are saying these things, and if it comes to my family, I will definitely speak up and say that nothing like this happened. There has never been a case against me in my name,'' he added while maintaining that he is 'sorry' for his 'mistake'.

Meanwhile, the owner of the car in the viral video, Manish, told ANI that he was not driving when the incident took place. ''It's my vehicle. I was at work, a friend had borrowed my car. Kalyan Singh said he needed to go somewhere. He took it two days ago. I found out about the accident this morning. I called him, but he didn't pick up. I also sent my father and others to his house. He is from Palwal district in Haryana. I work in the Army.''