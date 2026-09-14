FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Delhi govt to launch development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi govt to launch development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore

Where is Govinda? Sunita Ahuja makes big statement on actor's absence amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations | Watch

Where is Govinda? Sunita Ahuja makes big statement on actor's absence

US Iran War: '7000 Foot Hike With Broken Bones' US Fighters 50 Hour Iran Survival Story

US Iran War: '7000 Foot Hike With Broken Bones' US Fighters 50 Hour Iran Survival Story

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsDelhi

DELHI

Gurugram biker hit case: Accused breaks silence after shocking video goes viral

Accused Kalyan Bainsla has broken his silence for the first time after a viral Gurugram hit-and-run video sparked outrage. Here's what he said.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 14, 2026, 07:18 PM IST

Gurugram biker hit case: Accused breaks silence after shocking video goes viral
An FIR was registered against the accused car driver for hitting a female riding a bike in Gurugram. (Screengrabs from viral clip)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A viral video of hit-and-run case from Gurugram has triggered a police investigation after a woman biker was knocked off her motorcycle by a speeding car on Gold Course Road. Kalyan Bainsla, who is the accused in the case, has now come forward and broken his silence, denying deliberating ramming his car into the bike. He claimed that incident took place after the biker repeatedly overtook his car and slowed down in front of him. A video of the accident was captured on a camera mounted on the bike, which went viral on social media. Later, Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance of the accident and registered an FIR agains the unidentified person.

Accused breaks silence over the hit-and-run case

While speaking with India Today TV, Bainsla said that the incident took place on Sunday, September 13, when he was travelling with his cousin. ''I did not hit them intentionally. They were repeatedly coming in front of me and then slowing down the bike. Am I going around hitting everyone? You can check the CCTV,'' Bainsla said.

''Let's assume that the collision happened accidentally. I accept that a mistake happened. I was also saying in the video that you are riding well, but ride slowly. Don't keep troubling me repeatedly. I am sorry that a mistake happened. I did not know that there was a girl on it. If people are saying these things, and if it comes to my family, I will definitely speak up and say that nothing like this happened. There has never been a case against me in my name,'' he added while maintaining that he is 'sorry' for his 'mistake'.

Meanwhile, the owner of the car in the viral video, Manish, told ANI that he was not driving when the incident took place. ''It's my vehicle. I was at work, a friend had borrowed my car. Kalyan Singh said he needed to go somewhere. He took it two days ago. I found out about the accident this morning. I called him, but he didn't pick up. I also sent my father and others to his house. He is from Palwal district in Haryana. I work in the Army.''

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi govt to launch development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore: CM Rekha Gupta
Delhi govt to launch development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore
Who benefited most from BRICS Summit? India’s diplomatic win or China’s strategic gain?
India hosted BRICS, China set agenda: Who really benefited most?
Where is Govinda? Sunita Ahuja makes big statement on actor's absence amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations | Watch
Where is Govinda? Sunita Ahuja makes big statement on actor's absence
Gurugram biker hit case: Accused breaks silence after shocking video goes viral
Gurugram biker hit case: Accused breaks silence after shocking video goes viral
Pakistan names Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar among most wanted terrorists
Pakistan names Masood Azhar among most wanted terrorists
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement