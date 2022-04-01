Greater Noida authority set to change names of sectors - Know how they will be renamed

Residential sectors and tech zones of Greater Noida are going to go through changes in their name. A committee has been formed for the same. The residential sectors will be named numerically (1,2,3...) instead of greek letters i.e. alpha, beta, gamma, delta. The committee will also take suggestions from the residents of Greater Noida.

Notably, in 1991, sectors in Greater Noida were named alpha, beta, gamma, delta, etc. Later, the numerals ie. 1,2,3... were also added to their names. Meanwhile, some sectors were named only with numbers like Sector 36 and 37 and were settled near the Swarn Nagari residential sector.

Also, Sectors 1,2,3, 10, and 12 are situated in Greater Noida West while sectors with numbers in between these are not present which creates chaos in sharing the address.

The decision to change the names of the sectors in Greater Noida was taken in a meeting chaired by the Greater Noida Authority CEO, Narendra Bhooshan on Thursday (March 31). The meeting was also attended by ACEO Deep Chandra and other top officials of the Authority.

Now, the names of all the industrial sectors will be prefixed with 'Ecotech' while all the sectors of IT industries will be named 'Knowledge Park' 1, 2, 3, etc.

Similarly, the names of the tech zones will be dissolved and all the residential areas will be named on the numbers 1, 2, 3, etc.

After the execution of these changes, on the property's lease deed, the old names of the sectors will also be written in brackets along with the new names in order to evade chaos.