In the wake of deteriorating air quality, the Sub-Committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) schedule in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with 'immediate effect' on Monday night. This comes after the Air Quality Index in Delhi breached the 400 mark. AQI was recorded as 399 at 9 pm and 401 at 10 pm.

Considering the steep rise in the AQI of Delhi owing to highly unfavourable meteorological conditions and absolute calm wind conditions, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP called for an emergency meeting on Monday. In the order dated December 16 by RK Agrawal, the Director of the Sub-Committee on GRAP stated, "In pursuance of the Supreme Court's directives, the Sub Committee hereby invokes the Stage-IV of the Schedule under the GRAP, as comprehensively revised and issued on December 13, 2024, with immediate effect. The actions under Stage-IV shall be over and above the actions under Stages III, II and I, already in force."

The order cited the Supreme Court order, where the apex court had stated that if the Commission finds AQI breaching 350 mark, Stage-III measures should be implemented and if the AQI crosses 400 then Stage-IV measures must be reintroduced. Earlier GRAP-III restrictions were reimposed in the entire NCR as AQI breached the 350 mark amid "highly unfavourable meteorological conditions" and "other factors for dispersion of the pollutants."

"The Air Quality parameters, however, further worsened owing to a drastic reduction in the mixing layer height and continued absolute calm-wind conditions over Delhi. The Sub-Committee on GRAP was accordingly maintaining a close watch on the air quality scenario in Delhi," the order stated.

"The Sub Committee noted that the AQI level almost touched the 400 mark i.e. was 399 at 9 pm and was recorded as 401 at 10 pm, breaching the 400 mark," it added. The CAQM, responsible for protecting and improving the air quality in NCR and adjoining areas, introduced a revised plan to combat winter pollution on December 13.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of emergency measures implemented in Delhi-NCR to combat air pollution based on the severity of air quality. Delhi continues to grapple with air pollution, as air quality indices remain in the 'very poor' category, posing significant health risks to residents. The air quality is not expected to improve soon.

