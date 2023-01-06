Search icon
GRAP stage 3 invoked in Delhi-NCR as air pollution rises, non-essential construction work banned

Curbs under stage 3 include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition, and closure of mining activities in Delhi-NCR.

Reported By:dna web tea| Edited By: dna web tea |Source: PTI |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 07:48 PM IST

Air pollution: Amid a sudden spike in air pollution due to foggy weather, the Centre's air quality panel has directed the implementation of curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work.

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 400 on Friday, just a notch below the severe category. The Sub-Committee on GRAP, at a review meeting, noted that the AQI is likely to worsen further in the coming days due to unfavourable weather conditions.

It directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to invoke curbs under stage III of the anti-pollution plan with immediate effect. If the AQI is projected to reach the severe category, restrictive actions under Stage III are to be invoked at least three days in advance, according to GRAP.

Curbs under Stage III include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition, closure of stone crushers and mining activities in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

